The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a great place to make the best out of the fall season. Whether visitors want to listen to local music, admire a large rainbow made up of pumpkins or grab some fresh apples, the Arboretum is the place to go.
Rock out at AppleJam
The fourth annual harvest celebration will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 24. It is located at the Farm at the Arb, 3210 W 82nd St. in Chanhassen. The Arboretum is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Haralson apple.
The family friendly event will encompass lawn games such as cornhole and apple bingo inside of the barn. Since it is an event in part celebrating apples, the prizes will be comprised of freshly picked apples from the Arboretum. Carver County Parks and Recreation will also have a geocaching activity for attendees.
“The area’s just really grown over the years and so it’s a fun place to explore,” said Wendy Composto, the seasonal signature events manager at the Arboretum.
Food and beverages at the event will also pay tribute to the season. Excelsior Brewing Company will offer fall brews such as s’mores and maple bacon beers. The Eatery at the Arboretum will have apple-themed grab and go foods available.
The celebration will feature a concert by up-and-coming Minnesota musician Humbird from 6-8 p.m. The Z’s will open for Humbird at 5 p.m.
“It’s an evening at the Arboretum and just kind of a celebration of everything local and Minnesota and to top it off, that’s all about apples,” Composto said. “Who doesn’t love apples?”
Composto suggested attendees bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the show. Tickets for AppleJam are $10 for members, $25 for non-members and $5 for children 15-years-old and younger. Reservations are required.
Check out the pumpkins
Beginning in mid-September, around 275 to 300 different kinds of pumpkins, gourds and squash will be on display in the Arboretum gardens and around the Scarecrows in the Garden display.
One of the highlights of the display will be the pumpkin tree, featuring hundreds of pumpkins, gourds and squash grown at the Arboretum’s Horticultural Research Center by John and Jenny Thull.
Each year, the pumpkin tree has a unique theme. Last year’s display was of a piece of candy corn. This year, the Thulls will create a rainbow using a variety of strikingly colored pumpkins. At the base of the rainbow will be white pumpkins, resembling clouds. The set-up of the tree takes around 18 hours, Jenny estimated.
The rainbow pumpkin tree has a special meaning this year. It is in honor of their black Labrador, Lucky, who died last year. Lucky often kept the Thulls company out in the Arboretum vineyards and pumpkin patch and helped keep pests like squirrels at bay.
The Thulls aren’t limited to growing just well-known fall vegetables. Some of the favorites from the pumpkin patch include the Australian Butter squash, Orange Butternut, Speckled Hound squash and Japanese Heirloom squash. They hope to get people to branch out and try different kinds of things.
“(We’re) trying to get people to try some of those new varieties,” Jenny said. “It’s been really fun for us to get people outside of that acorn, butternut comfort zone.”
The pumpkin display is included with gate admission which is $15 for non-members and free for children ages 15 and younger and members. Reservations are required.
Browse the AppleHouse
One of the highlights of fall in Carver County is the AppleHouse, where people can purchase fresh apples, grapes, gourds, squash and pumpkins, most of which are grown at the Arboretum’s Horticultural Research Center.
According to John, one of the charms of the AppleHouse is that people can purchase produce that you can’t find anywhere else. People will be able to purchase grapes that were bred at the Arboretum and are from the only vine of its kind in the world.
The AppleHouse opened its doors this year on Aug. 25. It is located at 7485 Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Nov. 5.
Fresh produce is only the beginning of what can be found at the AppleHouse. It also sells apple pies, apple cider, seasonal decor and other food items, according to a press release. Starting Nov. 6 it becomes a holiday boutique, selling gifts, wild rice, maple syrup and treats.
When stopping by the AppleHouse, be sure to try some of the offerings from North Star Donuts. Its apple cider mini doughnuts, slushies and hot drinks are available Tuesdays through Sundays until Oct. 30.
Interested in making a festive fall dish? Jenny’s recipes featuring pumpkins, squash and gourds can be found at the AppleHouse. The recipes span from Asian to Brazilian to Italian since the heirlooms come from all over the world, she said.
For more information about the AppleHouse, visit arb.umn.edu/apple-house.