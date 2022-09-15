The United States has experienced historically high inflation rates this summer. With that comes concerns for some families about how to pay for basic needs, such groceries.
Find Food Carver County is a new initiative making it easier for people to find local food assistance and volunteer opportunities.
What’s available
While Carver County has several organizations working to decrease food insecurity, it takes time and effort to know what is available, said Public Health Program Specialist Caitlin Huiras, of Carver County Health and Human Services, in an email. That’s where Find Food comes in.
Find Food Carver County recently launched its website, findfoodcarvercounty.org, to share information about organizations, upcoming free food distributions and ways for people to volunteer.
According to Huiras, the idea for the initiative came from the Carver County Hunger Relief Collaborative, a newly formed group working to reduce food insecurity in the county. The group meets monthly to discuss food insecurity trends, ideas for collaboration and solutions for short- and long-term food insecurity, she said.
The collaborative’s mission is to eliminate food insecurity in Carver County by leveraging community partnerships and strengthening the hunger relief system, Huiras said. The new website is intended to make it easier for people to find the assistance they need.
Decreasing food insecurity
Carver County works to decrease food insecurity in multiple ways. For example, it coordinates the Summer Meals for Kids program and monthly free drive-through food distributions, Huiras said. Through Summer Meals for Kids, community members can shop at sites throughout the county each week to select a variety of foods including produce, meat, dairy and more at no cost.
Programs such as Summer Meals for Kids and food distributions are designed to be welcoming and non-judgmental so people feel comfortable using the assistance, Huiras said. These programs give people access to nutritious food and helps them reduce spending trade-offs, such as deciding to pay for food or medications, she added.
The county also aims to assist community members by addressing the root causes of hunger. It does so through providing career development services, housing resources and income support to community members, Huiras said.
A necessary resource
An initiative such as Find Food Carver County is especially important right now.
“With the higher costs of basic necessities, it can be difficult to make ends meet right now,” Huiras said. “With the rising cost of food, gas and other basic needs, food assistance programs help people get access to quality, nutritious food on a consistent basis.”
This summer, more than 3,000 families participated in the Summer Meals for Kids program. More than 4,300 families participated in the drive-through food distributions set up in Chaska and Norwood Young America, Huiras said.
Community partnerships
Find Food Carver County has a vast array of community partners, including Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, Eastern Carver County Schools, Gather and Grow Food Shelf, His House Foundation, Mi C.A.S.A. and the Humanity Alliance.
Partners weighed in on the website’s design, layout and descriptions of food assistance programs. Heather Tran, the executive director of A Better Society, played a critical role in shaping Find Food Carver County and the Summer Meals for Kids program, Huiras said.
Looking toward the future, Huiras hopes Find Food Carver County continues to be a resource for people looking for food assistance and volunteer opportunities in the county. It one day hopes to eliminate food insecurity “by connecting people to available resources and addressing the root causes of food insecurity and poverty,” she said.
Interested in getting involved? The organization is always looking for volunteers. Learn more at findfoodcarvercounty.org or by visiting its Facebook page facebook.com/findfoodcarvercounty.