On Dec. 12, The Carver County Sheriff’s Office issued seven citations throughout the county for the sale of tobacco or tobacco products to underage people.
Of the citations issued, four were given in Chanhassen. The citations were given at Tobacco and Vapes, 578 W. 78th St.; a Holiday station, 441 W. 79th St.; a BP station, 7755 Century Blvd.; and MGM Wine and Spirits, 7856 Market Blvd., according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s Office conducts compliance checks on all tobacco and liquor license holders at least annually, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud in an email. In these particular compliance checks, the decoy was a 16-year-old boy.
“We do not look to set businesses or their employees up for failure. Instead, we want them to be successful.” Kamerud said. “The supervisor overseeing the operation follows up with business owners/managers afterwards and informs them of the status of their compliance.”
The compliance checks are used to help businesses learn to utilize best practices by verifying the customer’s age and eligibility to purchase before completing the sale, Kamerud said.
For underage tobacco sales, a first-time offender (the employee who sold the tobacco) is charged with a petty misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $300. Kamerud said there could be licensing sanctions for a business that consistently fails compliance checks, however, the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t encountered that scenario.
According to Kamerud, some business owners and managers provide incentives to employees who pass compliance checks.
“We do these checks regularly as part of our operations, and we will continue to ensure compliance with the laws and licensing requirements through further checks,” Kamerud said.
It is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s role to ensure compliance with licensure, Kamerud said. Equally important is the health risks and public health implications of tobacco use, which are well researched and documented, he said.