The Chanhassen Farmers’ Market in City Center Park began earlier this month, running 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, through Sept. 24.
The markets offer a sense of community, according to Chanhassen Farmers’ Market Coordinator Holly Bustle. Vendors connect with, and get to know, their customers.
“That’s so important for us as humans to feel like we’re connected to our community,” Bustle said. “It’s really a welcoming way to find a connection to your community.”
The market’s mission is to create an inviting, diverse and accessible market where the community can slow down, support local artisans and learn how to cultivate a healthy lifestyle, Bustle said.
While residents may be familiar with the Chanhassen Farmers’ Market, here are four things that make it special.
1. Wide array of vendors
The farmers market is not limited to just fresh produce.
This year, the market will feature 22 vendors that offer a wide variety of goods. Vendors include Up North Coffee, Jewelry By Samy, The Salsa Collaborative, Soul Body Finesse & Soul Magic and Stela’s Peekles.
2. Fitness friendly
Bustle, as reported in an earlier Villager article, runs Onelove.yoga. It’s a nonprofit with a mission to bring yoga and wellness to children through its Yoga in Schools program. Onelove.yoga will offer free yoga at the market starting at 8:15 a.m. Donations are welcome and will help fund the Yoga in Schools program.
3. Increased accessibility
One of Bustle’s priorities is to make the farmers market accessible. She is currently working on an application to enable the market to accept food stamps.
In the meantime, Bustle implemented a program used by other markets called Power of Produce Club, which the market must fund itself. The premise is that children that come to the market will get a spending allowance of around $3.
When children come to the market and get their own money to spend, it gets them engaged and excited, Bustle said. According to the Power of Produce Club, it provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system. The market is currently looking for more organizations to sponsor the program.
4. Fun events
The farmers market will host a number of events this summer. On June 18, it will have a wellness day, which will include giveaways and a “sound bath.”
Christmas in July will take place July 16 to promote visitors to purchase handmade goods.
Aug. 13 coincides with National Farmers Market Week so the market will have a family day event with special musical entertainment from Todd’n’Tina, a local family-friendly music duo.