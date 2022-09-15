The public library serves as a community hub providing services such as library materials to check out, meeting rooms for groups to use, and free Wi-Fi. You can use the library in person or online. Digital books are available using the Libby app or the MELSA Overdrive website (melsa.overdrive.com) as well databases for research for school, business or lifelong learning found on our library website (www.carverlib.org). All these free resources, as well as customer service focused staff, make your library a community asset. You can learn more about these resources at Project Community Connect from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee where Carver County Library staff will be onsite to connect with members of the community.
Celebrate Grandparents Week: Through September 17. Stop at any of our libraries with grandkids during open hours for a fun photo opportunity and an art activity to do together (while supplies last). Generations programming offers intentional multi-age activities where each attendee is a full participant.
Beginning Crochet (for ages 12+) at Victoria Library: 6:30 to 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, September 20. Adults and teens 12+ will learn to crochet and use basic skills to make a hat or a wristlet. Materials will be supplied. Class instruction is three days, the fourth date is to finish off projects and ask any remaining questions. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund, equipment provided by the Friends of the Victoria Library.
Welcome Wednesdays at Chaska Library: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 21. Join us for Welcome Wednesdays for self-directed activities for all ages. No registration. All fun.
Disc Golf with Carver County Parks (Held at Chaska Disc Golf Course): 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, September 22. Enjoy the sunshine while refining your disc golf skills with Carver County Parks instructors. Come to the Chaska Disc Golf Course located at Chaska Middle School campus at 1600 Park Ridge Drive. Follow the entrance to the center of the complex and head north at the athletic dome. Parking for the course is on the left by the soccer fields. Program is for ages 6+.
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Parcel Arts: Art of Indigo Dye at Chanhassen Library: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, September 19. The process of dyeing with indigo is magical. As you dip fabric in the dye vat and pull it out, the color changes from yellow to blue in front of your eyes as it oxidizes in the air. Learn the history and science behind indigo dye, how a synthetic vat is mixed, how to create different shibori resists with fabric, and dye two bandana scarves to keep. Registration required. This program is funded (in whole or in part) by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Fall Walking & Booktalking at Chanhassen Library: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22. Have an hour to yourself on Thursday afternoons this fall? Join a librarian for a weekly walk to talk about books. Meet at the library entrance. If weather is unpleasant, the group will meet in the cafe next to the front lobby.
Read, Stay, Play! At Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17. Make the library your Saturday destination! Drop in for some library fun — family reading activities, crafts and toys provided for this special experience. Each month is a different theme!
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 19 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
No registration required. Chanhassen Storytime:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months. No registration required.
Victoria Storytime: Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays before the library opens. Please be at door by 9:30 a.m. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months. No registration required.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.