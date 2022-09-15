The public library serves as a community hub providing services such as library materials to check out, meeting rooms for groups to use, and free Wi-Fi. You can use the library in person or online. Digital books are available using the Libby app or the MELSA Overdrive website (melsa.overdrive.com) as well databases for research for school, business or lifelong learning found on our library website (www.carverlib.org). All these free resources, as well as customer service focused staff, make your library a community asset. You can learn more about these resources at Project Community Connect from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee where Carver County Library staff will be onsite to connect with members of the community.

Generations Events

Tags

Events