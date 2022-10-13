Jodi Edstrom has been named Interim Library Director upon the retirement of Library Director, Heidi Hoks. Jodi joined the Carver County Library team in 2011. Throughout her time with the library system, Jodi has had an opportunity to work in several capacities and in every library branch, including Youth Librarian at the Victoria Library. Most recently, Jodi has been serving as Branch Manager at the Chaska Library. Jodi graduated with an MLIS degree from St. Catherine University in 2012 and is also a 2013 graduate of the Institute for Leadership Excellence (MILE) sponsored by the Minnesota Library Association. In 2018, Jodi was awarded Colleague of the Year for the Public Services Division of Carver County and in 2018 completed the NACo Leadership Development Academy.
Get down to business at the Carver County Library through online resources, classes, and books, both print and digital. On the library’s website (www.carverlib.org) you can access such great resources at Business Source Premier, JobNow, Linkedin Learning (formerly known as Lynda), Morningstar Investment Research Center, Reference Solutions (formerly Reference USA), and Regional Business News.
You can also take online classes like Marketing on a Shoestring Budget with Melissa Harrison of Allee Creative: 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18. Short on marketing dollars but looking to grow? Learn how to leverage your community, network and time to concentrate on marketing tactics that can still make a big impact. During this workshop, you’ll learn about what a typical marketing budget looks, what you should budget for, Free or low-cost tools and tricks to keep you on track and organized, and how metrics can help you assess where to go next with your marketing. Not able to make the date and still want to view the class? Register anyway, we'll send out a link to a video of the class when available. Specific Zoom details will be sent out closer to the class date. This class was funded by MELSA.
If you want more help than just online resources and classes. here’s some books that will help with your small business planning and marketing.
“Gamification Marketing for Dummies” by Zarrar Chishti. Gamification is the practice of adding elements of gameplay into marketing materials to better engage customers. In “Gamification Marketing For Dummies,” you’ll learn to use this proven strategy to capture the attention of your target markets and boost your results using valuable gamification data. Games are fun! That’s why gamification is so successful—customers will jump at the chance to play and win your custom-developed marketing game. You’ll connect with your customers and create lasting memories. Whether or not you are digitally savvy, this book will teach you the basics of gamification, from choosing the right game to capturing the user behavior data that the game generates.
“A Guide to Starting a Business in Minnesota” by Minnesota Department of Energy, Planning, and Development. a concise, summary discussion of the major issues faced by those starting a business in Minnesota. Contains three major sections: the narrative text; a Resource Directory, which provides addresses, telephone numbers, and website addresses of organizations referenced in the text; and the Directory of Licenses and Permits, which lists all business licenses and permits required by the State of Minnesota, the state agency which issues or administers the license or permit, and contact information.
“Like, Comment, Share, Buy: the Beginner's Guide to Marketing Your Business with Video Storytelling” by Jonathan Creek. Delivers powerful and actionable strategies to move your company’s brand to the forefront of your customers’ imaginations… explains why video is the most impactful medium in which to market online and how you can leverage it for maximum benefit.
“The Small Business Start-Up Kit” By Peri Pakroo. Get your start-up off the ground with the financial, legal, and practical tools needed to set up and run a small business. The Small Business Start-Up Kit shows how to: choose the best business structure and name, write an effective business plan, and raise start-up money, get your website up and running, manage finances and taxes, and use the latest tools for marketing your business.
“Your Small Business Boom: Explosive Ideas to Grow Your Business, Make More Money, and Thrive in a Volatile World” by Steven Strauss. Owning a small business can be challenging enough even in the best of times. And when times get tough—whether the challenges are brought about by pandemics, recessions or any other volatility, you need every tool sharpened and ready to go. Packed with strategies, ideas, savvy tips and noteworthy trends, it’s an indispensable guide to rebuilding in a post-pandemic world—and thriving when the next crisis hits.
Generations Events
Welcome Wednesdays at Chaska Library: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12. Join us for Welcome Wednesdays for self-directed activities for all ages. No registration. All fun.
Adult Events
Parcel Arts: Natural Dyes- Tannin and Iron at Chanhassen Library: noon to 2:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17. Join us in exploring tannins, a natural acid that is found in plants all over the world that is commonly used to dye cloth. Then try your hand at dyeing your own bandana and watch your cloth turn from beige to a beautiful gray when myrobalan (tannin) is mixed with iron. Students should dress in clothing that can get stained. Registration required. This program is funded (in whole or in part) by Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Community Poetry Workshop for Adults at Victoria Library: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20. This is a high-energy poetry session that starts with a conversation about what poetry is and can be and do and then dives into a theme with the common knowledge that there is no wrong way to write or receive poetry. Designed to include and affirm each individual voice that will culminate in the creation and collective performance of group poems. Poems developed at this workshop will later be viewable on our social media channels. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Youth Events
Teen Six Word Story Contest - My Family Story in Six Words: Through Oct. 31. For this year’s Six Word Story contest, we'd like you to write about what makes your family unique. Family doesn't have to be related by blood as often we create a "found family" among our friends and communities. The personal histories that shape our families reach far and wid. Our individual families are unique, but the notion of family is universal, so tell us – in six words – about your family. This contest is part of TeenTober for teens grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. The contest runs Oct. 1-31. Details will be available on our website throughout October. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card.
Artistry Class: Pokémon Plushies at Chanhassen Library: 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Gotta make ‘em all! Design and sew your own Pokémon plushie using a variety of basic hand stitches and pattern making techniques. Design, cut and create a unique handmade creature based on your favorite Pokémon or perhaps a pocket monster of their own design! For kids ages 6 & up. Registration Required. This project is funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
ArtStart - Imagineering at Victoria Library: 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20. Take a whirlwind tour of your imagination as an artist challenges you to create a fantastical creature from a single cardboard box! Whether your creature is winged or many headed, you will have fun using a variety of unusual and quirky materials as you imagineer. Ages 6-12. This program was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota's Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
ArtStart - Space Engineers at Chaska Library: 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20. Imagine you have been given the task to design a spaceship to transport 25 people to the Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light-years from Earth. First you must make a scale model of your idea. Join an artist and using tubes, cones, plastic containers and a special glow-in-the-dark material to build a spaceship. Use your imagination see your spaceship take off as it lights up your room. Registration required for ages 6-12. This program was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota's Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Storytime Information
No registration required
Chanhassen Storytime
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20 minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months.
Chaska Storytime
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Special storytime on 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Victoria Storytime
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays before the library opens. Please be at door at 9:30., Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20 minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
