Jodi Edstrom has been named Interim Library Director upon the retirement of Library Director, Heidi Hoks. Jodi joined the Carver County Library team in 2011. Throughout her time with the library system, Jodi has had an opportunity to work in several capacities and in every library branch, including Youth Librarian at the Victoria Library. Most recently, Jodi has been serving as Branch Manager at the Chaska Library. Jodi graduated with an MLIS degree from St. Catherine University in 2012 and is also a 2013 graduate of the Institute for Leadership Excellence (MILE) sponsored by the Minnesota Library Association. In 2018, Jodi was awarded Colleague of the Year for the Public Services Division of Carver County and in 2018 completed the NACo Leadership Development Academy.

Get down to business at the Carver County Library through online resources, classes, and books, both print and digital. On the library’s website (www.carverlib.org) you can access such great resources at Business Source Premier, JobNow, Linkedin Learning (formerly known as Lynda), Morningstar Investment Research Center, Reference Solutions (formerly Reference USA), and Regional Business News.

