As part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, the Library held a contest for teens to design a bookmark. To celebrate TeenTober, we are happy to announce the winners who received a framed copy of their bookmark and a Barnes Noble gift card. For Chanhassen, the winner was Alyssa who attends Chaska Middle School East. Maria, who also attends Chaska Middle School East, was the Victoria winner. Chaska’s winner was Lydia who attends Southwest Christian High School. A framed copy of the wining bookmark is on display at each library. The winning bookmarks from all Carver County Library locations are available to take home.
If you visit the library, you are probably a reader, but are you a writer? November is a great time to write your novel during National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). Meet up with fellow writers to commiserate and encourage each other, or simply work on your writing in a different environment for a little while at Chanhassen Library on Monday nights from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in November. Also look for NaNoWriMo workshops presented by The Loft at Chanhassen for teens (October 25 at 6:30 p.m.) and adults (October 26 at 6:00)
Delia’s Owens’ novel ”Where the Crawdads Sang” was a huge bestseller that spawned a popular movie. If you liked that book or movie, then try some of these similar titles.
“Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. Twelve-year-old Rill Foss and her four younger siblings live a magical life aboard their family s Mississippi River shantyboat. But when their father must rush their mother to the hospital one stormy night, Rill is left in charge until strangers arrive in force. Wrenched from all that is familiar and thrown into a Tennessee Children s Home Society orphanage, the Foss children are assured that they will soon be returned to their parents but they quickly realize the dark truth. At the mercy of the facility’s cruel director, Rill fights to keep her sisters and brother together in a world of danger and uncertainty. Aiken, South Carolina, present day. Born into wealth and privilege, Avery Stafford seems to have it all: a successful career as a federal prosecutor, a handsome fiancé, and a lavish wedding on the horizon. But when Avery returns home to help her father weather a health crisis, a chance encounter leaves her with uncomfortable questions and compels her to take a journey through her family s long-hidden history, on a path that will ultimately lead either to devastation or to redemption.
“Carolina Moonset” by Matt Goldman. Joey Green has returned to Beaufort, South Carolina, with its palmettos and shrimp boats, to look after his ailing father, who is succumbing to dementia, while his overstressed mother takes a break. Marshall Green’s short-term memory has all but evaporated, but, as if in compensation, his oldest memories are more vivid than ever. His mind keeps slipping backwards in time, retreating into long-ago yesterdays of growing up in Beaufort as a boy. At first this seems like a blessing of sorts, with the past providing a refuge from a shrinking future, but Joey grows increasingly anxious as his father’s hallucinatory arguments with figures from his youth begin to hint at deadly secrets, scandals, and suspicions long buried and forgotten. Resurfacing from decades past are mysteries that still have the power to shatter lives-and change everything Joey thought he knew. Especially when a new murder brings the police to his door.
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. Texas, 1934. Millions are out of work and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and dust threatens to bury them all. One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance. In this uncertain and dangerous time, Elsa Martinelli―like so many of her neighbors―must make an agonizing choice: fight for the land she loves or go west, to California, in search of a better life. The Four Winds is an indelible portrait of America and the American Dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.
”Lightning Strike” By William Kent Krueger. Aurora is a small town nestled in the ancient forest alongside the shores of Minnesota’s Iron Lake. In the summer of 1963, it is the whole world to twelve-year-old Cork O’Connor, its rhythms as familiar as his own heartbeat. But when Cork stumbles upon the body of a man he revered hanging from a tree in an abandoned logging camp, it is the first in a series of events that will cause him to question everything he took for granted about his hometown, his family, and himself. Cork’s father, Liam O’Connor, is Aurora’s sheriff and it is his job to confirm that the man’s death was the result of suicide, as all the evidence suggests. In the shadow of his father’s official investigation, Cork begins to look for answers on his own. Together, father and son face the ultimate test of choosing between what their heads tell them is true and what their hearts know is right.