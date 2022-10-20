As part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, the Library held a contest for teens to design a bookmark. To celebrate TeenTober, we are happy to announce the winners who received a framed copy of their bookmark and a Barnes Noble gift card. For Chanhassen, the winner was Alyssa who attends Chaska Middle School East. Maria, who also attends Chaska Middle School East, was the Victoria winner. Chaska’s winner was Lydia who attends Southwest Christian High School. A framed copy of the wining bookmark is on display at each library. The winning bookmarks from all Carver County Library locations are available to take home.

If you visit the library, you are probably a reader, but are you a writer? November is a great time to write your novel during National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). Meet up with fellow writers to commiserate and encourage each other, or simply work on your writing in a different environment for a little while at Chanhassen Library on Monday nights from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in November. Also look for NaNoWriMo workshops presented by The Loft at Chanhassen for teens (October 25 at 6:30 p.m.) and adults (October 26 at 6:00)

