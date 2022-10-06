Library: October is Teentober

“And They Lived Happily Ever After” by Therese Beharrie. 

October is Teentober or Teen Read Month. Teentober is all about fresh starts. If you are 12-19 years old, you can have up to $10 in fines waived from your account for the month of October. Stop in at any Carver County Library and ask library staff for a waiver beginning Oct. 1.

Also, during Teentober, the library will be running a Six Word Story Contest, for teens in grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. For this year’s Six Word Story contest, we'd like you to write about what makes your family unique. Family doesn't have to be related by blood as often we create a "found family" among our friends and communities. The personal histories that shape our families reach far and wide. Our individual families are unique, but the notion of family is universal, so tell us – in six words – about your family. This contest is part of Teentober. The contest runs Oct. 1-31. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card.

