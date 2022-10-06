Library: October is Teentober

October is Teentober or Teen Read Month. Teentober is all about fresh starts. If you are 12-19 years old, you can have up to $10 in fines waived from your account for the month of October. Stop in at any Carver County Library and ask library staff for a waiver beginning Oct. 1.
Also, during Teentober, the library will be running a Six Word Story Contest, for teens in grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. For this year’s Six Word Story contest, we'd like you to write about what makes your family unique. Family doesn't have to be related by blood as often we create a "found family" among our friends and communities. The personal histories that shape our families reach far and wide. Our individual families are unique, but the notion of family is universal, so tell us – in six words – about your family. This contest is part of Teentober. The contest runs Oct. 1-31. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card.
Get into the spooky spirit by reading romances with hex appeal.
“And They Lived Happily Ever After” by Therese Beharrie. Successful romance author Gaia Anders has a secret- anything she dreams at night is magically written into her bestselling novels. After a lonely childhood in foster care, her dream life is the only one she trusts. Workaholic businessman Jacob Scott has had a crush on his brother's best friend, Gaia, since forever - but he never expected to literally share her dreams. Living out their magical nighttime fantasies is explosive, but it's their waking desire turning his single-minded ways upside down. It's making him want a future he didn't think was possible.
“Boss Witch” by Ann Aguirre. Clementine Waterhouse is a perfectly logical witch. She doesn't tumble headlong into love. She prefers being the one in charge, always the first to walk away when the time is right. Until the witch hunter comes to town. Gavin Rhys hates being a witch hunter, but his family honor is on the line. Things in St. Claire aren't what they seem, and Gavin is distracted from the job immediately by a bewitching brunette with a sexy smile and haunting secrets in her eyes. Can the bossiest witch in town find a happy ending with the last person she should ever love?
“The Date from Hell” by Gwenda Bond. After saving the world and stopping the apocalypse, Callie and Luke are looking forward to a quiet, romantic weekend together. When you're human and dating the prince of hell, quiet moments are hard to come by. But their romantic weekend in Hell takes a turn when Lucifer tasks Callie and Luke with chasing a wayward soul around the world. If they can prove it's possible to redeem a soul, Lucifer will allow the two of them to make some changes in hell. But this wayward soul, Sean, doesn't have any interest in being redeemed. Instead, now that he's back on earth, he's decided to take them around the globe on a grail quest.
“A Letter to Three Witches” by Elizabeth Bass. Nearly a century ago, Gwen Engel's great-great-grandfather cast a spell with catastrophic side-effects. As a result, the grand council of witches forbade his descendants from practicing witchcraft. The council even planted anonymous snitches called watchers in the community to report any errant spellcasting...Yet magic may still be alive and not so well in Zenobia. Gwen's worried that local grad student Jeremy is secretly a watcher doing his own research. Perhaps it's time the family took back control and figured out how to harness their powers. How else can Gwen decide whether her growing feelings for Jeremy are real?
“Not the Witch You Wed” by April Asher. Magic-less witch Violet Maxwell wants nothing to do with alpha wolf shifter Lincoln Thorne--the man who broke her fragile, teenage heart. But when the two of them are forced by arcane supernatural laws to find mates, Violet and Lincoln agree to fake-date their way to a fake-mating in order to conjure themselves some time. The joke's on them. When old feelings make a reappearance--along with Violet's magic--they both realize there's nothing fake about their feelings. One thing's for sure: magic doesn't make dating and love any easier.
Generations Events
Welcome Wednesdays at Chaska Library: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12. Join us for Welcome Wednesdays for self-directed activities for all ages. No registration. All fun.
Upcycling Cards for the Community at Chanhassen: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8. With parts of used greeting cards, make new cards for veterans and residents of care facilities for the upcoming holidays. All materials and tools provided (including rubber stamps and embellishments as well as tools for cutting and embossing). Children under 10 must be supervised by a responsible caregiver.
Adult Events
CareerForce Employment Counseling at Chaska: 10:00 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11. An employment counselor from CareerForce Chaska will answer questions about programs and services CareerForce Chaska provides, help you access job leads online and apply for jobs, conduct short resume reviews, help you with interview questions, and show you how to explore training options and community resources that may be available. Please feel free to stop in if you need help with job search or have training needs!
Online Class 10-Step Marketing Plan with Melissa Harrison of Allee Creative: 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. Marketing plans are an essential part of business. A fluid marketing plan that moves with you as the market evolves is even better. And thus, we all know that planning is half the battle. This workshop walks attendees through the 10 key components of a marketing plan. This class was funded by MELSA.
Fall Walking & Booktalking at Chanhassen Library: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Have an hour to yourself on Thursday afternoons this fall? Join a librarian for a weekly walk to talk about books. Meet at the library entrance. If weather is unpleasant, the group will meet in the cafe next to the front lobby.
Ask a Tech Person at Victoria: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Have a question about your computer, laptop, tablet, or phone and the like? Stop by Victoria Library and ask! It doesn't have to be library related Our tech staff can help!
Youth Events
Firefighter Storytime at Victoria Library: 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10. Firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department will read stories and bring their fire truck for a special tour after storytime.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Storytime Information
No registration required
Chanhassen Storytime
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20 minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months.
Chaska Storytime
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Special storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Victoria Storytime
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays before the library opens. Please be at door at 9:30., Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20 minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
If you have questions about services, contact us at https://www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to Patrick Jones directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.
More information, visit us at www.carverlib.org, https://www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/, or https://twitter.com/CarverCoLibrary