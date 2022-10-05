Local organization gives voice to Latino community

President Mary Fuentes, left, and Vice President Bianka Fernandez of Latino Voices of Minnesota at Project Community Connect.

 Submitted photo

Every year, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It is seen as a a time to reflect on the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic people.

According to Grecia Lozano, the executive director of Latino Voices of Minnesota, Hispanic Heritage Month is something that should be celebrated on the local level. There are many Latino people who are contributing in the community whether they are firefighters, police officers or county staff members.

Tags

Events