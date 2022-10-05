Local organization gives voice to Latino community

Every year, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It is seen as a a time to reflect on the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic people.
According to Grecia Lozano, the executive director of Latino Voices of Minnesota, Hispanic Heritage Month is something that should be celebrated on the local level. There are many Latino people who are contributing in the community whether they are firefighters, police officers or county staff members.
“I feel like Hispanic Heritage Month is not so much seeing what has been happening in the past but focusing on how the Hispanic heritage is happening now,” Lozano said.
Lozano and her fellow volunteer leadership team at Latino Voices of Minnesota all live in the Riverview Terrace mobile home park in Chaska.
The group formed in 2019 as a grassroots organization after noticing a lack of representation for the Latino community in Chaska. Latinos are the largest minority community in Carver County. The call to action came when the city proposed tearing down a strip mall where many Latino businesses were located.
“We talked about how devastating that was going to be for the Latino community and that the Latino community, one, didn’t know that it was happening and, two, was not asked whether that would be something that would be beneficial to them,” Lozano said.
Lozano started attending city meetings and asking questions about how the city reached out to the Latino community. She noticed a lack of understanding on how the Latino community works and how to reach out to them. She knew that individuals wouldn’t be able to make a change alone.
“We really need to work with the community in creating something bigger than just us,” Lozano said. “We want to make sure that the Latino community has a voice in the city and just in the general Carver County area.”
Increasing accessibility
The organization knew there were things limiting the Latino community from accessing what it needed. It started to work with local organizations and focused on what is creating barriers in order to change them so there is more accessibility, Lozano said.
Some of the local organizations Latino Voices has worked with include the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska Police Department, His House Foundation, A.C.T. United and Carver County Public Health.
Through the organizations work, organization leadership has seen how essential it is to have the community’s trust. As active members of the Latino community for many years, they can identify with community members because they have gone through the same struggles themselves, Lozano said.
“The community sees that and we are very authentic,” Lozano said. “We’re very open with who we are and the community has known us for many, many years.”
Community engagement
Latino Voices engages the community in many ways. A Day of the Dead event is planned for the end of October. The goal for the event is to teach about what it is and how it is celebrated throughout Latin America, Lozano said.
The organization is partnering with A.C.T. United to host an event about safety and online safety for youth. That event will kick off in the next couple of weeks with a youth ambassador program that will run bilingually. In November, Latino Voices will host a series of events discussing the topic of creating safe environments for youth, which will be geared towards parents and families.
The organization also offers interpreting services to local organizations and nonprofits that don’t have the ability to pay for an interpreter. That’s one of the ways that Latino Voices gives a lot of support, Lozano said.
Broadening support
While it’s focus is on Carver County, the organization isn’t limiting itself. It’s beginning to build a relationship with Scott County as well to help the Latino community there, Lozano said.
Latino Voice aims to support the community at large, not just Latinos, Lozano said. It also works with the immigrant community because leadership knows that the system in place is difficult to navigate, with language barriers being only one of the challenges.
“We are open to helping and supporting other immigrant communities because we know how difficult it is to navigate systems as immigrants,” Lozano said.
Future of Latino Voices
The ultimate goal for Latino Voices is not to be needed, Lozano said. The goal is for the community to be self-sufficient and services know how to help the community. The organization hopes that community members will learn as they utilize resources to be equipped to navigate the system and support each other.
“Building a bigger, stronger community that is able to gain access to the services that they deserve, and also for the organizations to understand the dynamics of the community that is growing,” Lozano said.