Clarence White was a man with a special talent and passion for roses. For the past 20 years, he put that passion to good use by tending to the roses at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum as an assistant gardener. Last month, he died at the age of 74.

White had a variety of gardening duties at the Arboretum, but was well-known for taking care of the ground’s roses, according to the Arboretum’s website. That included the plantings in the Palma J. Wilson Rose Garden and Nelson Shrub Rose Garden, which together hold about 400 varieties of roses.

