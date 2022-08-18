Clarence White was a man with a special talent and passion for roses. For the past 20 years, he put that passion to good use by tending to the roses at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum as an assistant gardener. Last month, he died at the age of 74.
White had a variety of gardening duties at the Arboretum, but was well-known for taking care of the ground’s roses, according to the Arboretum’s website. That included the plantings in the Palma J. Wilson Rose Garden and Nelson Shrub Rose Garden, which together hold about 400 varieties of roses.
White, a longtime resident of Minneapolis, was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on April 10, 1948. His dad was a farmer and when he was little he would follow him around in the fields, said Mary Christensen White, his former wife and friend.
White and Christensen White were together for 14 years and married for just short of 10 years. Their daughter Corrine Christensen White recently graduated from college.
A dream job
From an early age, White loved digging in the dirt. When there was a job opening at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, White jumped at the opportunity.
“That was his dream job,” Christensen White said. “Roses were his specialty. They thrived on his attention and he loved giving them attention.”
Talking about roses was one of White’s favorite pass times. He could talk about them with anyone, Christensen White said. During the winter, his off season from work, he would spend his time reading and learning more about the different types of roses.
One of the highlights of White’s career at the Arboretum was being recognized by the Minnesota Rose Society a few years ago, Christensen White said. He enjoyed the process of winterizing the roses in the fall and carefully bringing them back up in the spring.
White was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enlisted in the 101st Airborne Division specializing in air assault operations while serving in Vietnam.
He was recognized for his service with several medals, including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, a National Defense Service medal and an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. The war was tough on him and he came back changed, Christensen White said.
After the war, White needed to be more lowkey, Christensen White said. He found solitude working by himself and with his coworkers at the Arboretum. There was a certain sense of serenity when White worked with the plants, she added.
Christensen White recalled many fond memories of White. If the two ever had a disagreement, he would scatter rose petals over their front yard for her to come home to.
“How can you stay mad at something like that,” Christensen White said.
Christensen White remembers White as an old soul with a genuine spirit. The way he treated people was always respectful and he was as honest as they come. He was particularly sweet with her mom toward the end of her life, she added.
Family at the Arb
White considered his coworkers at the Arboretum as family and they felt a similar kinship. Staff members will greatly miss his smile, said Arboretum Operations Supervisor Susie Koepp. He never boasted about his knowledge and had a sense of camaraderie about him. He was very dedicated and was always willing to help others, she added.
“We just really miss him,” Koepp said.
White had a strong drive toward roses, especially the shrub roses, said Ted Pew a horticulturist at the Arboretum who worked closely with White over the past 20 years. He did a wonderful job of carefully pruning the roses in the spring, he added.
According to Pew, White had a strong work ethic. He was the kind of person who could lead by example for younger gardeners and pushed them in their work.
White died on July 16 after a short illness. He had planned to retire when he turned 75 next year. A celebration of life was held for him last weekend.