Law enforcement agencies searched for an unidentified man on Tuesday, Aug. 9, after he fled from a stolen car in Chanhassen that was tied to an alleged burglary in Waconia.
Carver County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7700 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen at 2:33 p.m. An unidentified man was seen by deputies at the driver’s-side door of a large delivery truck. He then abandoned the truck and fled on foot, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies confirmed that the truck was stolen out of Burnsville. It matched the description of a truck used in a burglary earlier the same day in Waconia, according to the release.
The release stated that a perimeter was established and search efforts began with air support from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Chanhassen Fire Department drone team. Bloomington and Eden Prairie Police Department K9 teams supported the ground search.
Search efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. There is no evidence that the suspect poses a risk to the public, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by members of the Chanhassen Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and members of the Bloomington and Eden Prairie Police Departments. The matter remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.