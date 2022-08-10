Carver County Sheriff

In Chanhassen, an unidentified man fled from a stolen vehicle tied to a reported burglary in Waconia. 

Law enforcement agencies searched for an unidentified man on Tuesday, Aug. 9, after he fled from a stolen car in Chanhassen that was tied to an alleged burglary in Waconia.

Carver County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7700 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen at 2:33 p.m. An unidentified man was seen by deputies at the driver’s-side door of a large delivery truck. He then abandoned the truck and fled on foot, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

