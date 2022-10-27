Activate Your Digital Access - SWNewsMedia.com Newspaper Subscribers
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Jim Nash, 55, is one of two candidates contending to represent Legislative District 48A. The district covers parts of Chaska, Cologne, Mayer, Victoria and Waconia, Laketown and Benton townships.
Nash, of Waconia, is currently serving his fourth term in office for District 47A and is the assistant minority leader. Previously, he served as a Waconia City Council member and mayor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political geography/GIS from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He currently works in cybersecurity.
- Advertisement -
Representing the people of his district is an act of service that Nash has felt strongly about for a long time. It’s a way to “give back to the community that I live in and to the people that I serve,” he said.
Through his work, Nash has played a role in repairing how Minnesota does its IT work. He works to make “Minnesota run better, operate better and run cheaper,” he said, referring to himself as “one of the pointy ends of the stick on changing the way we do IT.”
The issues
One of Nash’s focuses is on public safety. He referenced that murders, violent crime, armed robberies and car jackings have gone up.
“I think that we need to work very hard to promote good policing, positive policing hold bad actors accountable, but we also need to let our men and women in law enforcement know that we have their back and that we appreciate the work that they do,” Nash said. “When I go door to door I talk to people and crime is one of the very top issues.”
The economy is also at the forefront of Nash’s platform. While Carver County is a fairly affluent community, he has received calls from concerned parents who can’t afford to buy everything on the back to school supply list and new clothes.
Nash plans to work leading in a way to turn the economy around as well as figuring out how to reduce spending on things that require taxpayers to “dig into their wallet,” he said.
“Every dollar we spend in government comes from a person's wallet, purse or checkbook and we have to be responsible for that,” Nash said. “As a father of six, I understand these pressures.”
An ability to understand
Open communication with his constituents is important to Nash. He has made sure that his contact information is easily accessible and he’s always the one to pick up the phone or answer an email. Routinely, people will stop him at grocery stores or around the community. He makes it a priority to stop and talk and give people the time they need, he said.
Nash emphasized that he is in office to work for his constituents. He has the ability to understand what people are going through as a small business owner, parent and just someone who lives in the county. Because of that, he has the ability to work on residents behalf quickly and effectively, he said.
“The people of Carver County have chosen me a number of times to go back to the Capitol because they see that my vision and their vision align,” Nash said. “Prior to that as mayor they trusted me to make sure that we fundamentally turn Waconia’s economy around. When I first became mayor, we were in the tall weeds and now Waconia is a great and shining example of what a small city can be.”
Nash isn’t afraid to dig into his personal history and bring it to the surface, even when it’s hard to do.
Nash was once approached to work with a colleague on a bill to increase the number of mandatory reporters of child neglect and/or abuse. His perspective on this legislation was personal since he grew up as an abused child. He gave his testimony on the floor of the Minnesota House about how he had always hoped that someone would come and save him from the abuse he experienced.
According to Nash, he has a reputation of being a “bit of a head buster” on heavy spending bills. He surprised people by sharing his background and supporting the bill, which didn’t have much GOP support before it got to the floor and he was able to change people’s minds, he said.
“I think that weaves into why am I the best candidate? Because I’m also willing to dig into my background,” Nash said.