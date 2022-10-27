Jim Nash

Jim Nash, 55, is one of two candidates contending to represent Legislative District 48A. The district covers parts of Chaska, Cologne, Mayer, Victoria and Waconia, Laketown and Benton townships.

Nash, of Waconia, is currently serving his fourth term in office for District 47A and is the assistant minority leader. Previously, he served as a Waconia City Council member and mayor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political geography/GIS from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He currently works in cybersecurity.

