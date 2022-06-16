The Carver County Historical Society (CCHS) recently took a big step toward restoration of the historic Andrew Peterson Farm near Waconia.
The Jeffris Family Foundation offered to donate $250,000 for restoration of the Peterson farmhouse if CCHS could raise $500,000 by the end of June. The society hit the goal a month early, according to CCHS Executive Director Wendy Petersen Biorn.
The feat was not easy for the historical society. COVID-19 took a large toll on its fundraising efforts, Petersen Biorn said. The historical society even asked the Jeffris Family Foundation for a deadline extension.
“Fundraising during that time period was really, really rough,” Petersen Biorn said.
The Jeffris Family Foundation extended its "Challenge Grant" offer to five different organizations. To Petersen Biorn’s knowledge, none of the other groups will be able to make the deadline and two have dropped out.
In 2016, the Jeffris Family Foundation also paid for half the cost of a report studying the structures at the Peterson Farm. After the report, the farmhouse became the focus of restoration efforts.
SIGNIFICANCE
Andrew Peterson immigrated to the United States in 1850 and kept a journal from the time he left Sweden until he died in Minnesota. He settled the Carver County farmstead in 1855.
In the 1940s, prominent Swedish author Vilhelm Moberg discovered Peterson’s journals and used them as a source for his book series “The Emigrants," which highlight the struggles of early immigrants in Minnesota.
The books and the Moberg connection have made the farmstead a prominent destination for tourists from throughout Minnesota, as well as Sweden. Luckily, people from all over also have donated to help fund the restoration.
“That place is beloved by a lot of people. We had over 200 individual donors, including a Girl Scout troop that gave us their cookie money,” Petersen Biorn said.
Since acquiring the land a few years ago, restoration has been ongoing on the farm buildings, which include the farmstead, a smokehouse, three barns and a granary.
In 2016, University of Minnesota archaeology students conducted digs on the property. And in 2019, local translators even published an updated translation of the Peterson diaries.
RESTORATION
The recent funding is separated into two distinct areas, according to Petersen Biorn.
About $355,000 of the funds were allocated from Carver County to use on the property. Those funds will be used to make improvements such as wheelchair ramps and accessible bathrooms. It equals about five years worth of fundraising efforts, she said. The Jeffris Family Foundation funds can be used only on the house.
Improvements are already underway at the farmstead. Windows are being restored and radon mitigation systems are being installed. During some of the improvements, paneling in the bathroom was torn out and a brick wall was exposed that the CCHS didn’t know existed.
“We'll be finding some really cool stuff as we start going through this,” Petersen Biorn said.
The Andrew Peterson Farm is open for tours by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling the society at 952-442-4234.
It will be an opportunity for visitors to see the house during restoration, said Petersen Biorn. Such as when workers start removing paint and the original color appears again, or being able to see the root cellar doors for the first time in 100 years.
“It's been 10 years to get to this point, so it's been a long haul, but finally we are there and finally, you know, the public and us and the schools will be able to use the property,” Petersen Biorn said.