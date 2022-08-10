Carver County barn quilts

Barn Quilts of Carver County welcomes its newest quilt the “Rainbow Star.”

 Submitted photo

In late 2021, Rick and Peg Leuthner commissioned the painting of a barn quilt and had it installed on their shed at the intersection of County Road 51 and 122nd St. in Cologne.

The Leuthners chose the original barn quilt artist from Carver, Suzanne Thiesfeld, to draw the intricate design to scale and paint it.

