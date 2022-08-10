In late 2021, Rick and Peg Leuthner commissioned the painting of a barn quilt and had it installed on their shed at the intersection of County Road 51 and 122nd St. in Cologne.
The Leuthners chose the original barn quilt artist from Carver, Suzanne Thiesfeld, to draw the intricate design to scale and paint it.
According to a press release, Rick was eager to get a barn quilt on Janet Fahey’s Barn Quilts of Carver County tour route where buses explore the county’s scenic roads in search of barn quilts. Peg, who likes bright colors, selected the design, a “Rainbow Star.”
Peg is a quilter. Her passion for quilting began when she was 23. So far, Peg has completed more than 100 quilts. She makes them for herself and family, including her grandchildren. She is now in the process of sewing a fabric quilt with the same design as the “Rainbow Star,” according to the release.