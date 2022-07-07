Chanhassen residents and visitors alike eagerly awaited the Fourth of July Parade in downtown Chanhassen on Monday.
Children lined up along the curb in hopes of catching candy thrown by parade participants.
While some Fourth of July festivities were postponed due to the rain, the sun came out for Chanhassen’s 2:30 p.m. parade.
During the parade, historic planes flew over the city, performing impressive maneuvers. The parade also featured llamas, dairy princesses, clowns, musicians and even unicyclists.
Many floats were decked out in flags and red, white and blue colors to celebrate Independence Day.