Nordic Music Festival

Don’t miss the lutefisk toss at the Nordic Music Festival.

It’s once again time for the annual Nordic Music Festival at the Lions Park in Victoria. This year’s festivities will take place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Attendees have the chance to be serenaded by 14 different musicians and dancers from Norway, Sweden and Denmark, on two stages, according to a news release.

Tags

Events