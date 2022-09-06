Activate Your Digital Access - SWNewsMedia.com Newspaper Subscribers
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
It’s once again time for the annual Nordic Music Festival at the Lions Park in Victoria. This year’s festivities will take place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Attendees have the chance to be serenaded by 14 different musicians and dancers from Norway, Sweden and Denmark, on two stages, according to a news release.
- Advertisement -
Some of the performers include the Kisarit Finnish Folkdancers; Art Bjorngjeld, a well-known Scandinavian musician in the Twin Cities; the American Swedish Institute (ASI) Male Chorus; and Keyed Duo, a group who plays traditional Swedish folk music on the nyckelharpa or keyed fiddle.
While listening to the Nordic music, be sure to snack on Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs, Nordic pastries and enjoy coffee or Utepils beer. There will also be craft vendors and a silent auction.
The Nordic Music Festival wouldn’t be complete without the lutefisk toss. Watch the Norwegians and Swedes fight for the trophy at the annual event.
The festival is sponsored by the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County, Waconia Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge, The Sons of Norway Foundation and the Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag.
The Nordic Heritage Club resumes its meetings in September. The September meeting will be Sept. 9 at Lions Park from 5-8 p.m. There will be set up for the festival, fellowship and food, according to the release. Hot dogs and potatoes will be served and a dessert or side dish is welcomed.
The Nordic Heritage Club meets the second Friday of the month from September to May. The meeting place is the Victoria Recreation Center, 8475 Kochia Lane, Victoria. The gathering time is 7 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments are served after the program. The meetings are open to everyone and are family friendly. For more information, contact Carolyn Spargo at carolynspargo@gmail.com.