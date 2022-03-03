Minnesota State Sen. David Osmek (R-Mound) recently announced that he will retire from the Senate at the end of the year, according to a Senate press release.
“Serving in the Minnesota Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Osmek said. “I have decided that after 21 years of public service, I will not be running for re-election. As a lifelong Minnesotan, I am deeply grateful to my Senate District 33 constituents for their trust in me over the past 10 years.”
Osmek is currently serving his third term in the Senate, representing communities in western Hennepin County and northeast Chanhassen in Carver County.
He is also president of the Senate and previously served as chair of the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee. Before his election to the Senate in 2012, he served on the Mound City Council for 11 years.
In his retirement, Osmek will continue to engage in political discourse advocating for Minnesotans, smaller government and preservation of individual liberties and freedoms, the release stated.
In the release, Osmek thanked his family for their support. He looks forward to exploring more of Minnesota with his wife and the opportunity to move to his family’s generational farm in McLeod County.