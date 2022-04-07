After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Celebration is returning to Paisley Park June 2-5. The 2022 Celebration will include concerts, celebrity panels, in-studio recording sessions, new museum exhibits to explore and more.
“We are thrilled to be planning Celebration once again at Paisley Park,” said Mitch Maguire, Paisley Park managing director. “The event gives fans the unique opportunity to celebrate Prince’s life, his music and honor his legacy.”
The event will kick off on the evening of Thursday, June 2, with the dedication of a highly anticipated new Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis on Ramp A and a private party for Celebration attendees at the W Minneapolis - The Foshay, which Prince frequented.
The welcoming party will feature purple music from Prince’s DJ Lenka Paris, signature cocktails, a photo booth and dancing. VIP ticketholders will also gain access to a private lounge and will receive a commemorative gift.
Beginning the morning of Friday, June 3, guests will have a full list of activities at Paisley Park showcasing a variety of people Prince worked with throughout his career. Highlights include headlining concerts on Friday night by BrownMark with members of Mazarati and on Saturday night, June 4, by Prince “Live on the Big Screen” performing a never-before-seen early 1992 concert at Glam Slam with live accompaniment by members of The New Power Generation (NPG).
Friday and Saturday at Paisley Park will also feature Q&As with artists who worked closely with Prince, including his former wife and NPG dancer Mayte Garcia, longtime photographer Randee St. Nicholas, collaborator and Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge co-star Jill Jones, actress Carmen Electra and longtime Paisley Park Studios engineer Tom Garneau.
VIP ticketholders will be immersed in “Real Music By Real Musicians” while attending private in studio recording sessions in Paisley Park’s iconic Studio A with members of the NPG and during exclusive playback sessions of previously unreleased music from Prince’s legendary vault, the release stated.
Celebration weekend will come to a close with a Jazz Brunch for VIP guests, which will feature the musical stylings of Prince collaborators and Twin Cities gospel legends The Steeles at the Dakota Jazz Club on the morning of Sunday, June 5.
Celebration first began when Prince was alive, with attendees traveling from around the world to tour his famed Paisley Park recording and production facilities in the early 2000s, according to a release. The event continued after his passing with star-studded gatherings from 2017-2019. This year, Paisley Park’s Celebration will be centered on the date of Prince’s birth.
For more information and to purchase general admission and VIP tickets, visit paisleypark.com/celebration2022.