Matthew Kalina, DO, is now seeing patients at Ridgeview Clinics in Chanhassen.
Kalina practices the full scope of medicine — from acute illnesses to chronic conditions — and has special medical interest in chronic disease management and substance abuse disorders, according to a press release.
Kalina began his career on the business side of health care, helping to build a pharmaceutical system in Minnesota, according to the release. He soon realized he wanted to be directly involved with patient care, which led him to attend medical school. Kalina prioritizes listening to his patients and getting to know them to provide personalized care in a way that is best for them, the release stated.
Free meet and greet visits are available with Kalina or any Ridgeview Clinics primary care provider. To schedule an appointment at Ridgeview Clinics in Chanhassen, call 952-934-0570.