Rotary Club of Chanhassen awards $25,000 in scholarships

The Rotary Club of Chanhassen recently awarded 23 area students with scholarships based on outstanding community service in an effort to continue its longstanding support of local students, according to a press release.
The awards were presented at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres on May 18 at a morning breakfast featuring keynote speaker Joel Johnson, senior pastor at Westwood Community Church.
“The scholarships have nothing to do with students’ GPA but everything to do with volunteering, which reflects the Rotary’s motto of 'service above self.' They are making a difference both locally and globally,” said Service Scholarship Coordinator Ruth Lunde.
Those receiving scholarships include: Isabelle Abad, Madison Andrews, Reese Bocks, Mary Furlong, Rachel Gallagher, Madi Hamilton, Jacob Herbert, Tara Hidding, Kyra Hughes, Corinne Kelling, Sean McAuley, Ava Michels, Lily Muench, Molly O’Connor, Christopher Patz, Isabella Roemer, McKenna Rothstein, Lauren Salmi, Clara Severson, Owen Slinde, Madeline Storts, Lauren Streff and Amelia Wennerstrom.