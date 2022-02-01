The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Spring Flower Show returns this year starting Feb. 3 for its opening preview night and will run through Feb. 27. The show features an abundance of plants and flowers in many different colors, shapes and fragrances, according to a release from the Arboretum.
Arboretum designers and Twin Cities businesses created over a dozen floral displays throughout the Arboretum’s Oswald Visitor Center and Snyder Building. This year’s show is included with admission and offers a glimpse of life during the cold Minnesota winter.
Participating local horticultural businesses include Bachman’s, Tiffany’s Picnic and Parties, Orchids Limited, Tonka Bay Fountains, By The Yard and MinneSola Designs.
Visitors can see the Spring Flower Show during regular Arboretum hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 4-27. The cost is included with gate admission, which costs $15 and is free for members and children 15 years and younger. For more information, visit arb.umn.edu/flowershow.
In addition to the indoor floral displays, visitors can view hand-blown glass chandeliers by local artist Andy Rock with Fluid Philosophy; a “Ceramics Explorations” art show featuring works by Katharine Eksuzian; plus sculptures by Cynthia Anderson, Dennis Kalow, Jon Kamrath and Paul Olson as part of the group exhibit “Rooted in Nature: 3D Expressions.”
Want to experience the flower show in a unique way? Attend After Hours with the Flowers 5-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 24. Live music will be performed and the Arboretum Cafe will be open, serving prosciutto and fontina stuffed meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes or vegetable curry.
The event costs $5 for members and $20 for non-members. Advance tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased at arb.umn.edu/flowershowafterhours
Another way to take in the flower show is at one of the Arboretum’s Spring Flower Show Teas held in the Snyder Auditorium. The teas are 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 17, 18, 24 and 26. Attendees can choose from a selection of traditional teas accompanied by soup, finger sandwiches, pastries and other treats.
The Arboretum teas cost $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Tickets can be found at arb.umn.edu/flowershowtea.
COVID-19
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is now required to go indoors at the Arboretum. Face coverings are also required indoors. To learn more about COVID-19 policies, visit arb.umn.edu/content/university-minnesota-introduces-temporary-vaccination-policy.