The Chanhassen Senior Center will host the Start Your Engines: Healthy, Fit & Thriving health expo on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chanhassen Rec Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen.

The free event will include tai chi, line dancing, pickleball and fit for life demonstrations. There will be trial classes for dyed and dried art, pencil art, woodcarving, mahjong and Newcomb paintings. There will also be e-bikes to test ride.

