The Chanhassen Senior Center will host the Start Your Engines: Healthy, Fit & Thriving health expo on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chanhassen Rec Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen.
The free event will include tai chi, line dancing, pickleball and fit for life demonstrations. There will be trial classes for dyed and dried art, pencil art, woodcarving, mahjong and Newcomb paintings. There will also be e-bikes to test ride.
Special programs include a speaker at 11:30 a.m. covering the topic of grandparenting with love and logic and another at 1:45 p.m. covering easy, healthy and affordable meal options. The Chan-o-laires senior choir will perform at 2 p.m.
The expo will feature a flu shot clinic, baseline memory screenings and a blood pressure check. Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Chanhassen Fire Department staff will be there to answer questions about safety, services and resources for senior well-being.
Local businesses and organizations donated gift cards to give away to the first 100 attendees. There will also be drawings for gifts throughout the day.
“The expo contains information and resources to focus on healthy, positive lifestyle and active aging plans,” Senior Center Coordinator Mary Blazanin said in an email.
Attendees do not have to be Chanhassen seniors to attend. The event is for any Carver County residents in the community to participate, Blazanin said.