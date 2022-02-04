After following the clues, the Rodenz family of Chanhassen is the winner of Chanhassen’s 2022 February Festival Medallion hunt.
Each year the medallion hunt begins on the Monday preceding the festival. Clues are released once per day at 9 a.m. and are posted on the city’s website and on the front door of Charter Bank 455 Pond Promenade, Chanhassen. The hunt is sponsored by Charter Bank.
The medallion is hidden in a Chanhassen city owned park or space. The Rodenz family found the medallion underneath the big evergreen tree at City Center Park, on Wednesday morning after the release of the third clue.