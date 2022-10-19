Two candidates are running to represent Senate District 48. The district covers Chanhassen, Chaska, Cologne, Mayer, Shorewood, Victoria, Waconia and Laketown, Benton and Waconia townships.
Sen. Julia Coleman, of Waconia, was elected in 2020 to represent District 47. She is the youngest woman elected to the Minnesota State Senate. The Carver County Republican has worked to address inflation, infrastructure, crime and supporting mothers in the workplace.
“The work’s just getting started and I feel I have so much more to continue to offer the district,” Coleman said.
According to Coleman, her time in office gives her the ability to look at problems with experience and the knowledge of how to tackle them at the Legislature. She knows what it is like to make tough votes that impact a lot of people.
“You have to look at the faces of the next generation that’s going to be impacted by those decisions,” Coleman said. “I come home, I look into the face of my three little boys and I have to be able to sleep that night with the decisions I’ve made.”
An accomplishment of Coleman’s that she is especially proud of is making Minnesota the third state to guarantee paid pumping breaks for breastfeeding mothers in the workplace. This issue disproportionately affected lower income, hourly wage workers.
One of the pillars of Coleman’s campaign is public safety. While Waconia doesn’t experience much crime, Carver County is starting to see an increase in crime, she said. As the daughter of a law enforcement officer, she wants to ensure that law enforcement is supported.
For Coleman, this matter is personal. She recounted when she and her husband were bringing their twin sons home from the NICU. They was driving on Highway 212 with their three sons under the age of 3 in the car when they “found themselves in the middle of a high speed chase,” she said.
“They almost smashed into the back of our van with all three boys in it,” Coleman said. “We have to make sure that if you commit a crime that you are being held accountable.”
Coleman goes into this race with “a servant’s heart.” Her goal is to make Minnesota better for her sons and their generation.
“The mindset I bring into it every single day is this is about everybody but me,” Coleman said.
Dan Kessler, of Chaska, is a clinical psychologist of over 30 years and is running without previous elected office experience. He has been a small business owner, worked as a college professor and a court-certified mediator.
According to Kessler, people who have spent their careers in politics seem to lose sight of their constituents and instead focus on the positions of their party. People who aren’t coming from a background in politics are more likely to represent their constituents rather than special interest groups or political parties, he said.
Through his work, Kessler had many people coming to him with the same systemic problems. People with jobs and insurance were telling him they couldn’t afford their prescribed medications. To make changes to the system, he had to get involved.
“I can’t help that person make a change if the issue is systemic,” Kessler said. “To make that change I’ve got to go where they make the rules and that’s over in St. Paul.”
Reproductive rights are one of Kessler’s main focuses. Healthcare decisions should be between patients, doctors and their own personal faith, he said. He would like to see legislation put in place to codify the right to reproductive freedom.
“I don’t think that our government should be making healthcare decisions,” Kessler said.
While Kessler is the Democratic candidate, he isn’t in full agreement with all of his party’s views. Senate District 48 is relatively moderate, so its representative should be consistent with the views that are held locally, he said.
Through Kessler’s experience as a healthcare professional, professor, volunteer and mediator, one of the greatest skills he’s gained is the ability to bring people together. He hopes that will serve him well when representing his constituents. It is especially important because he predicts the legislature won’t lean too far towards either party.