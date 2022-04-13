Matt O’Connor from Victoria is using his creative skills to make beautiful bird-inspired creations. He is the artist behind “Simply Birdyful,” a business which features unique handmade gifts for bird lovers and can be found at local art fairs.
Matt, 25, has anophthalmia, which caused both of his eyes not to develop. He wears prosthetics in both of his eyes. The rare condition also has other symptoms, such as cognitive delays.
Due to COVID-19, Matt’s day program for special needs adults in Chaska was permanently closed. His mom Deb O’Connor was seeking a way to give him a new purpose following the loss of his community. That’s when she got an idea to start participating in local craft markets.
“We tried to figure out, ‘OK, what can we do with more purpose and that would get him back around groups of people so he could listen and socialize?’” Deb said.
Last fall, Matt started creating balls with materials for birds to use when they are building a nest. The nesting balls incorporate glass beads, bright colored yarns and natural materials such as branches, down feathers and llama hair from Carlson’s Llovable Llamas in Waconia. His case manager was thrilled with the concept, because not only is Matt creating something he is also learning and researching different birds and their habits, Deb said.,
Matt recalled that he’s liked arts and crafts ever since he was in first grade. He has tactile sensitivity, but has been able to work his way through it. Mediums such as mosaics, beading, wood working and pottery are among his favorites. He prefers things that are more tactile, Deb said.
Matt participated in his first art fair hosted at ENKI Brewing Taproom in Victoria. While Simply Birdyful doesn’t have a website yet, it’s in the works, Deb said. For those interested in supporting Matt and seeing his artwork, he will also be at an upcoming fair the brewery is hosting on May 14.
Participating in craft markets is also about awareness, Deb said, adding she wants Matt to be known in his community so people can see what he is capable of. He loves to talk to customers, answer questions and box up his artwork when someone makes a purchase.
“For me, it’s opening the door and getting them (people with disabilities) seen,” Deb said. “By incorporating this, I think it’s a great awareness of how they can be in the community.”
Matt’s artwork has expanded beyond bird nesting balls, which are only sold in the spring when birds are building their nests. They needed some other kinds of creations to carry him through the year, Deb said. Now, he also creates wind chimes, sun catchers and oriole feeders.
The process
Deb will lay out a design for the beading on certain creations, and Matt will feel it out and put them on the string. For items that need to be drilled, he will do hand-over-hand drilling with his dad. He relayed to Deb that his favorite parts of his creative process are beading, drilling, assembling boxes for customers and sanding.
Matt has autism, so it can be difficult for him to answer questions about how he feels. He relayed to Deb that when he is creating things he feels happy and excited. He also feels good when he is making environmentally friendly things, he said.
Simply Birdyful has received positive feedback from customers. People have said that they are high quality products, especially for the price point. Their purpose isn’t to make money, but rather to cover the costs so Matt can keep going forward with his artwork. The price for his artwork ranges from $10 to $20.
“It’s not to make an income,” Deb said. “It’s to get him out there and awareness and create relationships … in his community.”
Deb’s hope is that down the road, she can somehow offer what she’s been doing with Matt to other disabled adults that have lost their community. It’s been such a great community builder and it gives purpose and a sense of responsibility, she said. Matt had to learn to do research on the product, who his target customers would be and how he would sell it.