Victoria cancer survivor finds positivity through fitness

On most mornings, one can find Linda Linder at the Chanhassen Life Time pool. In part, she credits her swimming and fitness regimen to her being an 18-year stage 4 ovarian cancer survivor.
Linder, 64, is a resident of Victoria. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her mid 40s. Despite being a registered nurse, she didn’t know much about the disease but was able to educate herself quickly.
Linder underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Ovarian cancer often recurs, which it did for her 10 years later in 2014. Over the years, Linder has gone through rounds of chemotherapy, treatments, radiation and medications.
“I certainly thought that cancer was part of my distant past, but it came roaring back, unfortunately,” Linder said.
Swimming has always been Linder’s go to sport and she considers herself a regular at the Chanhassen Life Time pool. It’s an ideal exercise for her because it’s easy on the joints and is an aerobic workout.
Most of all, swimming helps to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety that comes with the disease, Linder said. Anyone who has faced a cancer diagnosis is aware that there’s a fair amount of stress related to it, whether they’re waiting for lab results or an upcoming doctors appointment.
While exercise is beneficial for the general population, it is especially important for cancer survivors, Linder said. Research has shown that if a person gets at least one and a half hours a week of moderate to intense exercise, the risk for mortality and recurrence of cancer is diminished. It is important to consult with a health care provider before starting an exercise routine, she added.
“There’s everything to gain and nothing to lose, except maybe weight,” Linder said.
Linder acknowledged that sometimes it’s not easy to drag yourself to the gym or the pool, but said there’s nothing like physical activity to give you more energy or boost your mood. Swimming helps to build muscle tone and bone mass, which is especially helpful for people going through chemotherapy and radiation since it’s easy to get deconditioned during that time.
“I would encourage people to take that first step because it will improve every aspect of your physical, your mental and probably your spiritual health, as well,” Linder said.
Ovarian cancer facts
There is currently no early detection test for ovarian cancer. Thankfully, great strides are being made in terms of developing an early detection test for it, Linder said. That makes it all the more important to be aware of the symptoms.
The symptoms for ovarian cancer include feeling bloated, pain in the stomach or back, frequent or less frequent urges to use the restroom and feeling full too quickly or difficulty eating. Since the symptoms can mimic other medical issues, ovarian cancer is typically diagnosed at a later stage when there is fewer treatment options, Linder said.
If someone is having those symptoms for over two weeks, it’s time to make an appointment with a healthcare provider. It is vitally important people advocate for themselves and are armed with information, Linder said.
Previously, Linder served as board president of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, an organization that raises awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research as well as supports those who are undergoing treatment.
“I just cannot speak highly enough of it (MOCA) in terms of their integrity,” Linder said.
September is ovarian cancer awareness month. One of MOCA’s biggest fundraisers, HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer is happening Saturday, Sept. 10. The event is a walk or run at Rosland Park in Edina. To learn more about the event and MOCA, visit mnovarian.org.
An inspiration
According to Emily Labuz, one of Life Time Chanhassen’s aquatic leaders, Linder’s passion for swimming is inspiring. She described Linder as someone who is calm, patient and has a warmth to her. If she didn’t know Linder personally, she wouldn’t know that she was fighting a battle, she said.
“She comes in excited,” Labuz said. “I think it’s very impressive to see someone who, you know, does have stage 4 cancer get into the pool, do their work out and just kind of have this peace and calmness about them.”
While Linder is fighting her battle against ovarian cancer, she motivates others to do things to benefit their health, Labuz said. Everyone has different battles their dealing with in their life regardless of what it is, she added.
“It’s great to talk to someone who has such a passion for the sport and such a passion for both their mental and physical health and just kind of inspires you to keep going,” Labuz said.
Having hope
When Linder isn’t enjoying her time in the pool, she is involved in patient advocacy. With her background in nursing, she has been able to serve as a patient advocate for groups such as the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology.
Linder is also a research advocate reviewing requests for grants from the National Institutes of Health. In that role, she insures that research dollars are being well spent. It’s an exciting time to be involved because there are currently some cutting edge projects going on, she said.
“It’s so important to enjoy life while this is going on because none of us have any guarantees for tomorrow,” Linder said. “There is definitely hope and there’s reason to be excited about what’s happening in this field.”