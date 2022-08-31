Victoria cancer survivor finds positivity through fitness

Linda Linder, of Victoria, is an 18-year stage 4 ovarian cancer survivor. She loves to swim and is heavily involved in patient and research advocacy work.

On most mornings, one can find Linda Linder at the Chanhassen Life Time pool. In part, she credits her swimming and fitness regimen to her being an 18-year stage 4 ovarian cancer survivor.

Linder, 64, is a resident of Victoria. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her mid 40s. Despite being a registered nurse, she didn’t know much about the disease but was able to educate herself quickly.

Linder emphasizes the importance of exercise for cancer survivors. She points to research that states that if a person gets at least one-and-a-half hours a week of moderate to intense exercise, the risk for mortality and recurrence of cancer is diminished.

