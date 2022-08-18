Where the heck is it?

Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Waconia teen dies in car crash in Waconia
- Chaska Cubs set for 2022 Class B state tournament
- Commentary: An editor who helped to build a better community
- Chaska basketball program names Nick Hayes new basketball coach
- Chanhassen Red Birds set to face Coon Rapids in state tournament
- Eagle Lake Observatory hosted 15th annual Camping with the Stars
- Soccer Unlimited: how an adult league built a community