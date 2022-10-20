Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to gaamot@swpub.com
Where the heck is it?
Lydia Christianson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Dandy Lion Coffee opens up shop in Chanhassen
- Two candidates vie for Senate District 48
- Area volleyball teams ready to compete in section tournaments
- Section 2AAA soccer: Chanhassen girls' fall in semifinals
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report
- Roundup: Chanhassen football wins another nailbiter
- Dandy Lion Coffee opens up shop in Chanhassen
- ECC School Board candidates share ideas on equity, books and protections
- Section 2AAA soccer: Chanhassen girls' fall in semifinals
- Q-and-A with Chanhassen City Council candidate Andrew Soudbash