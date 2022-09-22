Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Lydia Christianson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Avienda development in Chanhassen moves forward
- Five apple orchards to visit in the Twin Cities region
- Chanhassen swimming and diving beats Chaska in conference meet
- MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
- Candidate forum held for Chanhassen City Council
- Start your engines for the Chanhassen senior health expo
- Commentary: Struggling to laugh? Add more humor to your life
- Commentary: Don't blame your allergies on the Goldenrods
- Chaska soccer focused on athletic and personal development
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report