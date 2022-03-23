Where the heck is it?

Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify it. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud announces re-election bid
- Five Eastern Carver County musicians to perform in State Honor Band
- Recreational and shooting sports complex discussed for Victoria
- Chaska could be a surprise conference, section contender
- Commentary: What do you say when you talk to yourself?
- Paid letter: Look forward to electing more Republicans
- Talent back for Chanhassen to be section, conference contender
- Chanhassen High School releases Dean's List