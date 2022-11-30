Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to gaamot@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- 'Tis the season for holiday markets
- The Grief Club of Minnesota moves into Chanhassen location
- Chaska girls' basketball starts season with a win, looking to continue program's success
- The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Winter Lights show is back with fun for all
- Chaska boys' basketball looking to contend during 2022-23 season