Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to hgunderson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Park dedication allows developing cities an avenue for park expansion
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report
- An unclear path forward in Carver County for increasing recycling and waste material
- A Better Society, Carver County host first Fix-It Clinic of 2023
- Indian and Nepali food eatery opens in Chanhassen
- Storytelling workshop at Chan Library highlights Women's History Month
- Arts Consortium of Carver County presents Animals & Dragons: The work of Carol Strait
- It's maple tree tapping time
- Emily Tschida hired to be next Holy Family volleyball coach
- Victoria's Zabel recognized by Minnesota conservation group