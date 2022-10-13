Where the heck it was

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks, 190 Lake Dr. E, Chanhassen.

 Photos by Lydia Christianson

The answer to last week's quiz was Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks. Those who answered correctly include Brigid Grathen, Rachel Anderson, Jodi and Nigel Sonju, Ann Koerner, Jeff Lineburg and Susan Andersson. 

Events