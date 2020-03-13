In the wake of widespread precautions surrounding COVID-19, organizers are canceling a number of concerts, community events and gatherings.
Here's a list of happenings that have been canceled so far:
Burnsville
Effective Saturday, March 14 all non-essential events and reservations in City-owned facilities will be canceled for the next 30 days, the city announced Friday.
Impacted facilities include:
- City Hall
- The Burnsville Ice Center
- Birnamwood Golf Course
- Burnsville Fire Stations and Burnsville Police Station
- Burnsville Community Television
- THE GARAGE
- The Ames Center
Chanhassen
The Chan-o-lairs have canceled their Saturday, March 14 music performance at the Chanhassen Library.
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has been closed until further notice.
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has suspended performances through April 12.
Chaska
Chaska Valley Family Theatre is postponing all performances of "Tuck Everlasting," March 13-22. To exchange or refund, contact the box office by March 31st at cvftmail@gmail or 952-250-7206.
The upcoming Guardian Angels Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Fish Fries in Chaska have been cancelled. The fries were scheduled for March 20 and April 3, but are called off due to COVID-19 precautions.
The city of Chaska has closed The Lodge at the Chaska Community Center and has canceled all Active Older Adult activities through Chaska Parks and Recreation through March 31.
Eden Prairie
All of Eden Prairie School District's large meetings and events are canceled until further notice, the district said March 12.
A March 15 event celebrating an anthology of young Somali writers was canceled on March 12, according to one of its organizers.
A March 12 dialogue between a Christian pastor and Muslim faith leader was canceled, according to one of its organizers.
The North Star Irish Dance festival on March 14 has been canceled, director Beth Pitchford told Eden Prairie News. She hopes to hold the event at a later date.
Eden Prairie Players has canceled its March 13 and March 14 performances of "The Curious Savage." Ticket refund information is available at edenprairieplayers.com.
On March 13, Grace Church in Eden Prairie announced on its website that it has moved all ministry programming to online only.
Excelsior
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce postponed its Luck O' The Lake race and tent party until a later date amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was scheduled for March 14. A new date has not been announced.
Jordan
All of the Jordan School District's large events are postponed or canceled until further notice, the district said March 12.
Celebrate Jordan is canceled, Community Education and Recreation Director Steven Jensen said March 13. The community open house was scheduled for April 5.
Minnetonka
The city of Minnetonka has canceled city meetings and programming, and has closed city facilities until at least the end of March. See the full list here.
Minnetrista
Westonka Public Schools are canceling field trips and weekend and evening events. See the full list of affected programs here.
Mound
Westonka Public Schools are canceling field trips and weekend and evening events. See the full list of affected programs here.
Plymouth
The city of Plymouth has closed many city facilities and has canceled recreation programs and events. See a full list here.
Prior Lake
Club Prior is closed “for the near future," officials said.
The city announced that the open house on the 13/21 construction project and the downtown south reconstruction have been canceled. Both events were scheduled to take place in City Hall on March 19. The city announced the events would now take place in an online format.
An open house on a proposed downtown project that includes a new VFW building and residential development has been postponed. The event was scheduled for March 24 at the VFW building. A new date has not been announced.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools canceled several school events until at least March 29:
- All school field trips during and outside of the school day, including trips both domestic and abroad.
- All district-sponsored events, such as band and choir concerts, family fun nights and so on.
- Practices held during spring break.
- Futsal Indoor Soccer on March 15.
- Minnesota Youth Athletic Services state basketball tournament, March 14 & 15.
- PLAY Lacrosse meeting on March 17.
- Another MYAS tournament on March 21 and 22.
The jazz group Postmodern canceled its performance at Mystic Lake Casino that had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26. An REO Speedwagon show originally scheduled for 8 pm March 13 at the casino was postponed. The announcement said that a future date had not been set.
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced that they were postponing the 2020 Wakaneza Wacipi on March 14. SMSC Wacipi Royalty are typically selected during the event. The SMSC said that there was no change to the SMSC Wacipi scheduled in August.
Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church announced that they will be suspending all activities and gatherings — including funerals — at the church from March 13-29. The church leadership said via Facebook that it will begin using social media to "deliver worship, learning, and devotional resources" to congregants.
A notice to St. Michael's Catholic Church congregants said that Archbishop Bernard Bebda had suspended the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The church said that it would begin offering a fourth mass on Sunday evenings to limit the number of people at each service.
Savage
The City of Savage announced the following activities, programs, and events have been canceled March 18 through April 30 in Savage.
All reservations for private events, the April 4 open house and the Arbor Day Celebration at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning and Event Center.
- All meeting room rentals at Savage City Hall
- Service Day Saturday on April 18 at the Savage City Campus
- The City of Savage Commissioner Appreciation Dinner on March 17.
Canceled events and programming at the Savage Sports Center include:
- All athletic practices
- Open Walk/Jog
- Tot Time and Open Play
- Flashlight Egg Scramble on April 3
At this time, all other City facilities continue to be open for business during regular business hours, the city said Friday. City Council and Commission meetings will continue to meet as scheduled. The online Arbor Day tree sale pick-up is still planned for April 25 from 10 a.m. – noon at the Public Works Building.
Scott County
All in-person University of Minnesota Extension meetings, events and classes are canceled March 16-31. This includes the Carver-Scott Master Gardener programs.
All classes, programs, events and outreach at Scott County library locations are canceled March 13-April 30. A decision on May events will be made April 1. Libraries remain open.
Shakopee
You can find a list of all canceled Shakopee Public School events here.
Victoria
Mount Olivet Lutheran Church is suspending in-person worship at both of its Mount Olivet campuses Sunday, March 15. Similarly, we will postpone both its Annual Meeting and spring food drive. It anticipates making and communicating a decision about the Holy Week and Easter services by the end of the month.
Wayzata
The Wayzata School District has canceled, through April 6, all evening and weekend school-sponsored activities and events being held at district buildings, all Community Education evening and weekend classes, activities and facility rentals in district buildings, and all field trips and off-campus learning experiences.
2nd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig's Washington, D.C., office will be closed until April 1. The Burnsville office will remain open to constituents.
Craig will hold a virtual town hall focused on the coronavirus pandemic along with Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins and Dakota County Prevention and Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Christine Lees. The event will be livestreamed online starting at 10 a.m. on March 21.
Minnesota
The Minnesota Republican Party postponed all local party unit and congressional district conventions through April 15.
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party postponed all DFL-sponsored events March 14-May 1. The DFL headquarters will be closed to the public during that time.