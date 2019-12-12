Holiday lights: The earliest ones appear around the time we turn back our clocks and darkness falls sooner in our day or near Thanksgiving. These are homeowners who really really like Christmas, or the ones who never take down their lights—you know who you are—and in late November, they simply flip a switch.
Other lights begin to appear soon after Thanksgiving, and little by little, the neighborhoods begin to glow.
Besides doing some of our own after dark sleuthing, we also asked our Facebook readers to tip us off to the light displays they enjoy in Chanhassen.
The most obvious is Winter Lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. It’s the third year the Arboretum has decorated the grounds for after dark visits and holiday activities. Due to popularity, the Arboretum initiated shuttle bus service this year between the Southwest East Creek Transit Station at 2120 Chestnut St. North, Chaska and the Arboretum.
The second is the holiday light display in City Center Park, Chanhassen. The annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7 brought a visit from Santa and his reindeer, gingerbread houses, a bonfire, carolers and refreshments.
7307 Frontier Trail. Nearly a dozen or more bigger than life size blowup Christmas characters decorate this home’s yard, from Santa and his reindeer to mischievous elves, a snowman, even a few Minions have joined the fun.
8631 Valley View Court. Cheerful twinkly lit home and yard filled with gingerbread houses, loads of elves, and a Santa carousel.
1594 Lake Susan Hills, south entrance to neighborhood, second house on the left. Lights synced to music. Sign instructs viewers to tune car radio to 107.3 and watch the light show.
If you've got a favorite location, share it with us by posting it and a photo on the Chanhassen Facebook.