Church Women United of Minnesota will host its annual meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Discovery United Methodist Church, 275 Lake Drive E., Chanhassen.
Cost is $15 and includes lunch. Registration deadline is Sept. 6.
Church Women United is a national ecumenical Christian women’s movement representing Protestant, Roman Catholic, Orthodox and other Christian faith communities. Founded in 1941, as the United Council of Church Women, this organization has local and state units across the United States.
Chanhassen resident Sandy Meyer is president-elect and will officiate the meeting. Meyer currently is Minnesota Conference President of United Methodist Women and has served as state treasurer. She received The Valiant Woman Award in 2015. Meyer also serves on the National Celebrations Committee, which writes worship services for the three annual celebrations: World Community Day, Human Relations Day, and May Friendship Day.
The program for the day will be presented by Faith Christensen and Debra Jene Collum from the Commission on the Status and Role of Women on the topic “When Words Get in the Way of Our Faith Journey.”
There will be a fair trade sale open to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Come shop even if you don’t plan to attend the meeting.
To register, contact sandrameyer51@hotmail.com or call 952-270-1157 for a registration form.