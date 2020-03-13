Chaska Middle School East students honored the many backgrounds of its staff and students during the week of March 2-6. The CMSE equity team created a program for students that included a project in which students and staff described their personal identities through the "I am" poem, and shared in spaces throughout the CMSE building.
Throughout week, at lunch, students selected foods from India, Mexico, Korea, and Sweden. On Thursday, March 5, the CMSE students enjoyed a cultural assembly in the CMSW gymnasium. The program featured readings of "I am" from students and teachers, and highlighted indigenous culture by watching the Sampson Brothers perform American Indian hoop dances.
The Muscogee (Creek)/Seneca siblings have performed around the world and at hundreds of schools since early childhood, teaching crowds about hoop dancing and their culture.The Sampson Brothers promote cultural pride, unity, and hope through art, education and dance.
In December, the Sampson Brothers appeared in a similar program for CMSW students during their equity week program.