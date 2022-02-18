Minnesota Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Chanhassen) announced Feb. 17 she is officially seeking re-election to the Minnesota State Senate.
“It has been an honor to serve my constituents in the Minnesota State Senate, advocating for our community, and seeing positive changes go into effect in our beautiful state. I am proud of the successes I have had in the legislature, but I know there is much more to do," Coleman stated, in a press release.
Coleman was first elected to Senate District 47 in 2020. She serves as vice chair of the Senate Tax Committee and chair of the Minnesota Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government.
Following the redistricting process, Coleman would be running in District 48, including Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Waconia, Waconia Township, Laketown Township, Mayer, Cologne and Benton Township.
"In 2021, I successfully passed historic funding for Highway 212, one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in the state. I have supported recovery for main street businesses to thrive, keeping Minnesota innovation here in Minnesota. I spearheaded accommodations for pregnant and postpartum women in the workplace, and passed legislation to help Minnesota’s most vulnerable mothers. This year I am fighting for law and order, permanent tax relief, and better educational outcomes for our children. I am committed to making Minnesota an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."
More info at ColemanForSenate.com.