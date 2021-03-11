Local leaders are asking for $10 million toward proposed road work to County Road 18, also known as 82nd Street West, in a Minnesota House of Representatives and Minnesota State Senate bill.
The two-mile gravel portion from Bavaria Road to Highway 41 lies in Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria. It also falls into the Arboretum Area Transportation Plan, slating road work on nearby streets in the next 20 years.
But with unsafe conditions on 82nd Street West, legislators are hoping to secure remaining funding for the $23 million project sooner.
“It’s in really poor condition now,” said Rep. Greg Boe, R-Chanhassen, who co-authored the House bill.
Arboretum Area Transportation Plan documents say it has narrow sections, a lack of speed limit enforcement, and other safety concerns. Improvements would replace the gravel with pavement, add roundabouts or stop lights, and create a two-lane undivided roadway.
‘TAKE OUR KIDS OFF HIGHWAY 5’
The portion of Highway 5 above the Arboretum, also running west to east, sees close to 28,000 vehicles a day per county data. By 2040 that could increase to over 30,000.
County planners want to expand the highway to four lanes and add another entrance south of the arboretum, directing more drivers away from the already-busy road.
When that construction begins in the coming years, drivers might use 82nd Street West as a detour. But the road can’t handle the extra traffic without improvements.
82nd Street West leads to Holy Family Catholic High School and Jonathan Elementary, also trailing to several neighborhoods.
It’s what Carver County Division Director and County Engineer Lyndon Colebrook-Robjent called a “community connection” making it imperative to put safety first.
“It’s always been a concern, specifically with the city of Victoria, that the students all have to go up to Highway 5 to get from city to city. And that’s congested and has safety issues. This would provide a much safer connection within the community,” he said.
Victoria City Council Member Derek Gunderson said earlier work on 82nd would make it easier for students to get to school, for families to grocery shop, and for visitors to access the Arboretum.
“It would take our kids off Highway 5, or our newer drivers off of Highway 5,” Gunderson said. “(Road work on) 82nd Street would relieve a lot of that for travel and rush hours. If you live by the (Chaska) Community Center, you can just drive straight through to Highway 41 and go to Highway 212.”
Also included in the plan is an environmental analysis of the work. Victoria City Engineer Cara Geheren said area air quality in the area could improve with road upgrades.
“There are more cars driving on a gravel road than really a gravel road is intended to travel, so you have a lot of dust that gets dicked up,” she said.
FROM FUNDING TO FIXING
Closing 82nd Street West before doing construction on Highway 5 is the way to go, Gunderson said.
Only 390 cars per day use the gravel road but could take on 4,000 to 6,000 more each day with improvements, according to county data. Diverting that traffic could make it easier to rehaul Highway 5.
“When you shut 82nd Street down to do the work, it’s very limited in impact on who is actually using that dirt road. So once that’s done, you start doing work on Highway 5. All of a sudden you’ve got another outlet to go,” Gunderson said. “Doing 82nd Street in my opinion first is a no-brainer. Getting the money is another thing.”
Carver County set aside $13 million for the project from county sales tax dollars. Asking neighboring taxpayers for funds isn’t an option given the lack of houses around the road, said Victoria City Engineer Cara Geheren.
Neighboring cities will likely grow anywhere between 35% and 54% in population in the next two decades, the county says, so the local route needs to be able to handle traffic.
WILL THE BILL GO THROUGH?
In short: If it does, it probably won’t be until next year.
“Any projects that are bonding related are really specific, (such as) ‘people will die and we need money now’ — those are kind of the projects that get funding for the bonding year,” said Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Chanhassen.
The 82nd Street West funding bill might not qualify as that, she said, but it’s already been scheduled for a Senate Transportation Committee hearing. Next year is a budget year, potentially shifting the focus to funding projects like this one. Boe called it a 50/50 chance.
“You have to get it across the finish line as far as being approved in both the House and the Senate, then you have to hope,” he said.
Despite possible disagreements over how to fund the project or details surrounding it, it has bipartisan support not uncommon in transportation projects, Boe said.
In the state Legislature, Boe and Rep. Nash, R-Waconia author the bill in the House. Coleman and state Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, D-Eden Prairie, represent it in the Senate.
“We all drive the roads and our constituents all drive the roads,” he said. “When an accident occurs, tragically, that can impact folks on all sides of the aisle. Bipartisan is the rule for transportation.”
Geheren said Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria would need to support the bill in the coming months or years if it passes, which they likely would. There aren’t enough taxpayers along the road to foot the bill, so cities would likely welcome county aid.
“It’s a lot of money. Let’s not joke around and I really am thankful (for) Rep. Boe and Rep. Coleman ... They want to make Victoria a good community too and they want Victoria to be a part of the Chanhassen/Chaska/Victoria region as much as they are,” Gunderson said. “This is one of those projects that will greatly impact the community once it’s completed in a positive way.”