Around 5 p.m. on May 29, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a personal injury crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing in Victoria, according to a release.
After arriving on the scene, deputies learned that an 8-year-old girl was hit by the vehicle traveling southbound on Rolling Acres Road.
She was riding her bicycle on the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail and was crossing Rolling Acres Road in the crosswalk with her family, the release stated. The crosswalk has pedestrian-activated flashing beacons installed, all crossing lights were activated and operational at the time of the crash and northbound traffic had stopped, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the vehicle is an 87-year-old Excelsior man, according to the release. The 8-year-old was transported to Children’s Hospital via Ridgeview Ambulance and is in stable condition, it stated.
The Victoria Fire Department, Ridgeview Ambulance and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.