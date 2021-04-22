The Chan-o-laires are more than just a choir.
They’re a community, its members say.
The group of around 30 seniors has weekly practices and dozens of performances during their September-May term, bringing upbeat music to senior centers, nursing homes and community events. With no auditions or requirements (other than being 55 or older), the group welcomes anyone who loves singing and performing.
And after the longest break in its 28-year history, the now-vaccinated members are once again convening — now outside at the Al Klingelhutz Memorial Pavilion in Lake Ann Park, practicing for the return to performances this summer.
“We’re a very tight-knit group, and we have so much fun singing, joking around and getting together. It’s as much of a support group as it is a choir,” said coordinator Candice Gallipo. “We were missing singing, and each other, so much.”
The Chan-o-laires were created in 1993 by church choir director Louie Zakariason, who wanted another way for people to sing together in a non-church setting. But 2020 was the first time the group has skipped a year, said former piano teacher and the group’s accompanist Jacquie Hoffman, who has been a member for 21 years.
“We’re seniors and singers — two groups very vulnerable to the coronavirus — and performing for seniors. It was a double threat,” said Gallipo.
Many of the Chan-o-laires members have been singing for decades; a typical performance has a wide variety of music — medleys, showtunes, patriotic songs, sing-a-longs. They sing happy birthday to those in their group and anyone in the audience. All with the goal of getting their audience to engage and participate.
Seniors come alive when they sing to them, Hoffman added.
“One time, a woman told me she didn’t want to be here, that she didn’t like music. But when we started singing, her whole complexion changed. She started tapping her foot, and then sang along,” said 17-year member Joan Staubli. “It’s like we can bring something into their lives that they’ve been missing. I always say it’s a feel good thing — they feel good, and we feel, almost better, after we’re there. We can see that we did something for them today.”
After cancelling its practices last March, 2020 was a long year of isolation, with COVID-19 restrictions keeping the group out of their typical performance venues and away from each other, Gallipo said. Though they met a few times last summer and had a small group perform outside the senior center during a drive-thru meal event, it had been over a year since they’d gathered all their members together.
But as of this April, you can find the Chan-o-laires back at Lake Ann Park every Tuesday.
Their return to practice was wonderful, Hoffman said. She took her keyboard to the pavilion on a rolling cart a fellow member built for her to accompany their songs. The rest brought kazoos — an instrument they’re learning for the first time as they work on new songs from “The Music Man.” A small group of visitors brought their lunch to the park and listened.
They’ve never run through summer before, but they’re making up for lost time, having officially booked the pavilion every week through October. They have tentative concerts planned for May 25, June 22, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28, Gallipo said.
And the members couldn’t be happier.
“I feel blessed every day that my daughter found this group for me. Of all the problems and things that have happened with COVID, not being able to sing and get together has been one of the hardest things for me,” Staubli said. “This group has been one of the best things I’ve done in my older years.”