Public art project Barn Quilts of Carver County, which showcases historic and new barn quilts at farms across the county, has released a second book to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Barn Quilts and Carver County documents the expansion of the Barn Quilt Trail and the 21 new commissioned quilts in 11 towns, along with interviews with each of the barn owners.
Contrary to the name, barn quilts aren’t fabric — they’re painted blocks of plywood displayed above barn doors. Chosen by the barn owners, the colorful designs often reflect family heritage or heirlooms.
“Community is celebrated...agriculture is emphasized, and with photography, we carry you through this rich farmland,” said Barb Hone with BQCC.
The book is available online at barnquiltsofccmn.com, Amazon and Etsy. A book signing will also be held on September 19 at At The Farm, 8880 Highway 5, Waconia.
Want to see the quilts in person? Sign up for a tour online at https://barnquiltsofcarvercountymn.com/tour-selections/.