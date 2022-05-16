Residents can park boats on their driveways from April 1 to Oct. 1, following a 3-2 vote by the Chanhassen City Council at its May 9 meeting.
The hotly debated matter was brought to the council last May and was voted down 3-2. The previous proposed ordinance would have allowed residents to keep one boat, recreational vehicle, or trailer in their driveways.
Supporting the ordinance, Councilor Lucy Rehm said that last year, she wasn’t satisfied with the proposed ordinance. While she doesn’t own a boat or plan to, Rehm said she doesn’t want to prevent people from being able to take a boat ride.
According to Rehm, the city received feedback on the ordinance that storing boats on driveways would drive property values down. She doesn’t see that being the case, however people might not want to move to Chanhassen if they can’t park a boat on their driveway. Boats being stored on residents' driveways is not “aesthetically unpleasant,” she said.
“I think we're a living, breathing active community, so I think the idea of having access to a boat on your driveway makes sense,” Rehm said.
Also in favor of the ordinance was Councilor Dan Campion. Storing a boat on a driveway is a reasonable use of resident’s property, especially given that Chanhassen is near at least five lakes with public launches, he said. He added that the current ordinance allowing residents to store their boat on the side of their house is more of an eyesore. Many of Chanhassen’s neighboring cities allow residents to park a boat on their driveway, he said.
Councilor Jerry McDonald voted against the ordinance. He said he didn’t think the city had done anything to show residents that boaters have any more hardship than someone who owns a camper. The ordinance doesn’t allow campers to be parked on driveways.
“I think that when we pass this, it is very unfair to other residents within the community and you know, therefore I would not support it,” McDonald said.
Mayor Elise Ryan was also against the ordinance. Since there is no restriction on boat size, it is burdensome to neighbors where lot sizes are small, she said. She added that the ordinance being in effect from April 1 to Oct. 1 is absurd since that time period goes beyond Minnesota’s summer months.
“Now we have boats that are in driveways for the majority of the year,” Ryan said. “We are making a significant change to people's lives and to all of a sudden have it be April through October seems very lengthy.”
Campion, Schubert and Rehm voted yes; McDonald and Ryan voted no.