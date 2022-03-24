Time and again John Myhr, of Chaska, has been described as a humble man. After volunteering about 20 hours a week for 14 years at Bountiful Basket Food Shelf in Chaska, Myhr retired on March 17.
Bountiful Basket Chair Tom Redman worked with Myhr for about 10 years and described Myhr as the face of the food shelf. He was a constant to other volunteers and had a good work ethic, he said. Not only that, but Myhr was calm, kind, dependable, and a good listener, he added.
Over the years that Myhr has worked at the food shelf, it was able to distribute over four million pounds of food, according to Redman. Myhr's job was in the warehouse, so Myhr received the food. It would then be sorted so that it could be brought into the food shelf, where people could pick it up.
“When you think of four million pounds and the number of people that he served, that's very, very impressive in relation to what he did,” Redman said.
Redman noted that very few of the food shelf visitors know Myhr, and they’ll never know what he did to help them at that point in their life. He was the essence of being able to help all those people, he said.
COVID-19
When the pandemic began, it was advised that senior citizens stay home to be safe. Most of the food shelf volunteers were among that population. The board opted to keep the food shelf open, but understood if people didn’t feel comfortable coming in, Redman said. Despite the pandemic, Myhr was always there.
“He never … missed a beat in relation to keeping the food shelf, or helping to keep the food shelf, open to help people that had a food need,” Redman said.
Initially during the pandemic, the food shelf operated with curbside pickup only. Myhr and other volunteers would bring bags of food out to people’s vehicles. He kept calm and did anything he needed to do to make the food shelf successful, Redman said.
Redman will always remember Myhr for his even-keeled nature.
“I'm not saying it wouldn't have worked, but there's no way we would have been able to be as successful as we are today without John being there throughout all those years.” Redman said.
Myhr declined to comment for this story, however he told the newspaper in 2017 that he started his work with Bountiful Basket following retirement from a biomedical company.
“I needed do something. I told myself I needed to volunteer," Myhr said. "I started here and just kept going.”
GOOD HEART
Fellow volunteer Randy Christy described Myhr as a humble leader. He made it easy for the volunteers and he helped serve the community. He never did it for any recognition, but just out of the goodness of his heart, Christy said.
“There's a lot of great volunteers in the organization but … he was the guy that made the show run,” Christy said. “He wanted to give of his time and talents to serve the community and help those less fortunate.”
Christy pointed out that there is a Bible verse on the doorway of Bountiful Basket. In it, Jesus said “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” According to him, Myhr epitomized those words and went above and beyond in serving the community.
“It was a privilege to have worked with and for him in the good services that Bountiful Basket provides for Carver County,” Christy said.
On the evening of Myhr’s retirement from Bountiful Basket, an open house to celebrate him was held at the Chaska VFW. The organization has close to 100 volunteers, but few of them have been there as long as Myhr, so his service is exceptional, Redman said.
“We're going to be sad that he'll no longer be with us, but we certainly appreciate all of his time that he did give to the food shelf,” Redman said.