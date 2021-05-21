After months of work from city staff and council, Chanhassen’s strategic plan has officially been adopted.
The city of Chanhassen has been developing a strategic plan since late 2020, working with outside consultants in January and holding a strategic planning session with current and future leadership in February.
The final document was unanimously passed by the city council in the April 26 City Council meeting, and sent to residents via email this month.
“Everybody has been really excited to see that long-term vision and strategy come together. This is really going to give us a roadmap to decide what our priorities are … a guiding frame with which the council can make decisions,” said City Manager Laurie Hokkanen.
Wondering what all this means? The Villager broke down some of the main points.
1. What is a strategic plan?
It’s a way for leaders to evaluate the current state of the city, plan future goals and priorities and create ways to meet those desired outcomes. Chanhassen’s process was designed to answer four questions: “Where are we now? Where are we going? How will we get there? What will we do?”
The plan starts in 2021 and ends in 2024, breaking down the city’s goals into five priorities: financial sustainability, asset management, development and redevelopment, operational excellence and communications.
2. What are some of the planned initiatives?
- Produce timely and meaningful financial policies, including adapting a comprehensive five-year financial plan for the city.
- Evaluate empty and underutilized spaces in the city to find creative and innovative uses, along with promoting diversity in new developments.
- Develop a new communications strategy to increase resident understanding of city operations, including hiring a communications manager.
- Improve employee effectiveness through new technology and implement new standards for customer service.
The goal is to have everything relate back to the city’s new mission: “... To serve the public. We do this through the delivery of reliable, cost-effective services designed to provide a safe, sustainable community.”
3. How can residents give their thoughts on city operations?
The biggest addition is the city’s approval of a new tool called "Flash Vote," which would send out short, five-question surveys to a sample of residents that would assess public opinions and take under a minute to complete. Answers would be anonymous, up to six surveys could be sent per year and residents could participate with or without an account using phones, emails or by text.
The city has also made it easier for residents to participate in City Council meetings by allowing people to give public comments via email, phone, in-person visits, and now have an option to join a meeting’s comment period via Zoom.
4. What happens now?
The plan has been adopted by the City Council, but the city is still taking input. The next step is engaging the community, from individual residents or local groups interested in connecting, said Hokkanen. The plan will be revisited annually for updates.