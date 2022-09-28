The League of Women Voters Eastern Carver County hosted a candidate forum Sept. 21 for the two open seats on the Victoria City Council.
Greg Evansky, Alvin Hebert and Andy Reiff are in the running for the seats. All three candidates attended the forum.
Evansky is a senior vice president of secondary marketing and is currently vice chair of the Victoria Planning Commission, appointed in 2021. He also served on the city’s finance committee. Hebert is a director of SAP projects and is currently on the city council, appointed in 2021 when a council seat was left vacant with about two years remaining. Reiff is a senior account executive for an IT services and consulting company.
The forum consisted of a 90 second opening statement, questions with up to 90 seconds for each answer and a 90 second closing statement.
Topics discussed at the forum included affordable housing, council member responsiveness, small businesses, city revenue and expenses, law enforcement and the future of Victoria.
The forum can be viewed on the League of Women Voters Eastern Carver County Facebook page, facebook.com/LeagueOfWomenVotersOfEasternCarverCounty.
Small businesses
When asked how city council members would support small business growth, Hebert said once the council attracts a small business it’s about how it can help them maintain and grow. It can be expensive, he said.
“We don’t necessarily want that big box… but those small, unique businesses that add value to the city that are different,” Hebert said.
Evansky said small businesses are essential to a community the size of Victoria. He also suggested leveraging things such as grants at the state or federal level to provide some opportunities for small businesses.
To “be able to have a welcoming environment that says the city of Victoria is open for small business and have a mindset that says these are important assets to the community,” Evansky said.
Reiff said the council needs to understand what Victoria potentially needs from a small business perspective. To do that, the council has to listen to residents and business proprietors.
“I think we all agree that Victoria has that charm and authenticity and is available and open to small businesses to come on board,” Reiff said. “We just have to make sure it’s what the community really wants.”
Response to community
When asked what expectation citizens should have for council responsiveness to concerns, Reiff said residents should have a high expectation that the council is listening to them.
“We need to listen to… what their needs are today and what their potential needs are,” Reiff said.
Hebert said 100% responsiveness should be expected. Residents should be able to reach out and share their opinion even when it is an unpopular one, he said.
“It’s our council person’s job to respond to that, to listen to that,” Hebert said.
Evansky said residents deserve to have a strong connection with their council. Residents should know that it is a partnership between them, council and city staff members.
City challenges
When asked what the biggest challenge is facing Victoria, Hebert said it is managing the growth that the city is projecting. He posed the question of how the city can attract different types of people with different backgrounds and experiences to Victoria.
Evansky echoed Hebert’s remarks, saying that the biggest challenge is how to effectively manage the city’s growth. Another challenge is managing a sense of community, he added.
Reiff said the city needs to continue to manage growth while keeping Victoria’s charm and authenticity. Victoria can be a welcoming community for all, he added.
“I think there’s ways to do this,” Reiff said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to bring this to Victoria.”
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.