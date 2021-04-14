Among 700 youth in 4-H's second-biggest competition, Carver County teams placed first, third and fourth in their respective youth development categories in March.
Virtually this year, five county teams answered trivia questions in the 4-H Project Bowl on topics like livestock, wildlife conservation and llamas/alpacas. The virtual format allowed one Carver County participant to compete on vacation out of state.
The county's Senior Llama-Alpaca team won first place, while the Junior Llama/Alpaca team took third. The county's Junior Horse Bowl group placed fourth.
Advancing to the second round were the Junior and Senior Poultry Bowl teams.