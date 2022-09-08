The Carver County Board of Commissioners agreed to accept bids for the Lake Waconia Regional Park Waterfront Service Center project on June 28, according to a news release.
The new waterfront service center building would provide event and classroom space with restrooms and rental concessions. It would also offer enhanced lakeshore access and restrooms for the beach and picnic areas, trails and other site amenities, it stated.
“The completion of this project will add endless value to County Parks users by allowing for new social gathering accommodations, new opportunities for canoeing and kayaking and improves access to the historical Coney Island of the West,” said Carver County Commission Chair Gayle Degler.
Planning for the project has been in the works for over two years and can now move forward. Site preparation and construction services mobilization to the site should begin the week of Sept. 6, according to the release.
The park will remain open throughout construction and the entrance and exit of the park will remain easily accessible. Work will continue through the winter, with a goal of substantial completion by summer 2023.
“The construction of this project will make use of previous state and county investments including roadways and parking lots, water and sewer utilities, and site grading for picnic and beach areas, all while adding no additional general fund tax burden to county residents for the facility construction,” Degler said.
Parks staff ask for cooperation and respect of the construction area. Further information regarding project updates will be provided on the Parks webpage and social media channels.