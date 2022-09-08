Carver County Board approves acceptance of bids for Lake Waconia Regional Park Waterfront Service Center

Rendering of the Lake Waconia Regional Park Waterfront Service Center project.

 Submitted rendering

The Carver County Board of Commissioners agreed to accept bids for the Lake Waconia Regional Park Waterfront Service Center project on June 28, according to a news release.

The new waterfront service center building would provide event and classroom space with restrooms and rental concessions. It would also offer enhanced lakeshore access and restrooms for the beach and picnic areas, trails and other site amenities, it stated.

