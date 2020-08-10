Carver County will be using its federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) to launch new COVID-19 relief programs aimed to help residents and small businesses in the county, according to a Monday press release.
The Small Business Emergency Assistance Program will offer eligible businesses up to $10,000 in funding. Funds can cover payroll, rent, utilities, payments to suppliers and more. Businesses with less than 40 employees and $2 million in annual revenue who have seen at least a revenue loss of 10% since March 15, 2020 can apply.
The Housing Stability program will offer qualified Carver County renters and homeowners up to $5,000 to pay for rent, mortgage, homeowners association dues and utilities from March onward.
Applications for the Small Business fund are online-only and will be accepted from Aug. 17-Sept. 4. If there are more eligible applicants than funds available, the county will use a randomized selection process. Approved applicants will be notified by mid-September.
“We have heard from residents and businesses throughout the county who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Carver County CDA Executive Director Julie Frick, in the release. “Through the CARES Housing Stability Program and the Small Business Emergency Assistance Program our goal is to assist and stabilize Carver County households and businesses during these challenging times.”
There is no application deadline for the Housing Stability Program, though funding is available on a first come, first serve basis until Nov. 1, 2020.
More information can be found at www.carvercda.org.