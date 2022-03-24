The Carver County Historical Society is hosting the following community events.
Ukrainian Egg Painting
On Saturday, April 9, community members can learn the fine art of Ukrainian egg painting with children ages 12 and older.
A pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a wax-resist method. The word pysanka comes from the verb pysaty, "to write" or "to in scribe," as the designs are not painted on, but written with beeswax.
Participants will receive a kit to keep including dyes, a kitska, and wax. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at CCHS, 555 West First Street in Waconia.
The cost is $25 and preregistration is required. Participants must register by April 2. To sign up, visit carver-county-historical-society.coursestorm.com/browse.
Summer camps
- Pioneer day camp is noon to 4 p.m. June 22. During the day camp children will experience life on the Minnesota frontier as an early pioneer. Campers will learn what it was like to pack up to move to a new county and how difficult it was to settle the new land. The camp is for grades kindergarten through second and space is limited to 10 children. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
- Participants of "Pictorial Languages: Writing with Pictures Camp" can discover languages that used pictures to write. The camp will take place noon-4 p.m. June 29. Participants will explore the Native American winter count and ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs while making fun crafts. The camp is for third through sixth graders and space is limited to 10 kids. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
To register for summer history day camps follow the link carver-county-historical-society.coursestorm.com. All summer camp registrations will require adult permission and liability waivers for each child participant. Please provide children with appropriate outdoor clothing, snacks and a water bottle for the day camps.
Summer camps are being held at the historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead, 8060 Minnesota Highway 5 in Waconia. For questions, contact Education and Exhibits Coordinator Jayna Hulleman at jhulleman@co.carver.mn.us or 952-442-4234.